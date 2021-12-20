And then, as soon as it began, it was over.

This is the nature of Moon Trine Neptune. What we start seems exciting and worthy of pursuit; once the chase is over, the game is over completely, and this is what it's going to feel like for those of us who have been engaged in casual sex, quick romances, and fun flings. Nice while it lasted, as they say.

When we have a fling, we are looking for that spark. It is only in a temporary fling with another person that we can find that spontaneity and hyped-up lust, and in lust, we make many wrong decisions. Our worst decision comes when we start thinking that love is involved. There is no love involved, it's just lust, which is good...to a point. And, no matter how lusty it seems, it cannot be sustained. Moon Trine Neptune is to blame here.

What's also happening under Moon Trine Neptune's influence is hypersensitivity. This means that if you're already getting over the excitement of the fling you're presently in, what you're looking at now is the exit sign. You want out, it's done, the thrill is gone. Next window, please.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Comes To An End During The Moon Trine Neptune, December 21, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You stand out as a sign that has no qualms about having a fling with someone, just for fun and distraction. You also have no problem cheating on a monogamous mate, though experience has told you that this never really works in your favor.

One thing you can rely on during this Moon Trine Neptune transit is that the person you are flinging with is losing interest in you. Now, that's not how it's supposed to go down in your book, is it, Aries? You like thinking you're the one who calls the shots and ends things when you're good and ready, yet whoopsie! Looks like someone has tired of you and is ready to end the fling.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You flirted with someone and it went too far. Now you're in the middle of a fling with this person and you want out. You never meant for it to go this far, especially considering the fact that you're with someone else — someone who would sooner die than cheat on you.

Well, the whole point is to not get caught, and that remains the same. You won't be caught, but thoughts of being found out will drive you to end this fling. You don't care about this person; they fulfilled certain needs at the time, but now the whole thing only brings you anxiety and a stomach ache. Walk away today, Virgo. Save yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a time for everything including a time to break it off with someone with whom you've shared a few romantic nights. You realize that you've gotten all you can get out of this person and that you have no interest in stringing them along.

You are also not about endless giving or sharing or coming through for someone you don't love; you've played your part, you had your fun, and now it's time to move on. You choose what you do with your life, Aquarius — nobody else. And during Moon Trine Neptune, you will choose to end this make-shift love affair that you somehow got yourself into.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda