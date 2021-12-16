3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 16, 2021

The man who can’t be moved needs to make some movement today, December 16, 2021.

This Wednesday holds a lot of potential for awakenings, but for zodiac signs who feel as though they know it all, they will be let down by missed opportunities and a community that is no longer willing to work with their stubbornness.

The Moon in Gemini is urging us to be the difference we wish to see in the world. Change is not inherently bad and can open new doors to possibilities we have yet to dream of.

Keeping an open mind can help transform us into the vision of success we dream of.

However, if you fear change and wish to be the loudest voice in the room, you will expose your hand. This is likely coming from a place of fear; of admitting you are wrong, that you don’t have it all together, or that you could fail.

You only fail yourself when you show an unwillingness to grow. For these three zodiac signs, the changes presented today will be your downfall, if you let it.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day today, Wednesday, December 16, 2021:

Taurus

Taurus, be cautious not to underestimate anyone today. If you run before looking ahead you may run into troubles that you likely could have avoided. Do not be so stubborn in your ways that you are incapable of being flexible.

If you’ve been finding yourself on an up you can experience a humbling moment to remind you that there are two sides to every coin.

You cannot barrel through life with the expectation of being delivered everything you desire. There must be some sacrifice to manifest what you desire.

Your focus shouldn’t be continued towards your strengths. It doesn’t take a genius to uncover all of the potentials that lie within you.

Shift your focus to what you can change, the flaws that can be worked on. It will help you be a better person going forward.

Virgo

Virgo today you may be experiencing a rough day. It is uncomfortable finding out that getting what you wanted wasn’t the secret to your own happiness. While you may be gaining in a lot of areas in your life, you are still being left unsatisfied.

When viewing what you wish to succeed in, ask yourself what the outcome you truly wish to see is.

Are you looking to gain prospects and finances? Or would an increase in attention and belongings only make you more stressed than you are?

This day may be asking you to take a step back and see what is already in your life instead of ignoring the accomplishments already achieved. This day can be utilized to reprioritize everything you truly want and release the expectation of what you once thought you needed.

Aquarius

Aquarius, it isn’t always a bad thing to put yourself first. Some may call this selfishness, but it’s making sure that you take care of your number one; you.

However, you teeter a fine line when you become arrogant to anyone else’s perspective.

Your way is not the only path to accomplish things in life. Other people have experiences and insight that you are not privy to and can truly help you with your goals with the wisdom they have accumulated.

You are not omniscient, even with the great understanding of the world you possess. Be open and flexible to learn and do not fear having to admit you do not understand; it is in the unwillingness to learn in which you see failure.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination. You can find out more at her website.