3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Love Anymore During Uranus Square Saturn December 19, 2021

How many times have you overheard yourself saying aloud, "That's it. I'm done."?

We all say this, and on some level, we believe this to be some kind of magic phrase that might actually work, if only it were...magic.

But "I'm done" rarely means anything is done; it does, however, mean that we're just too tired to accept that it's not done, and doing something about that might mean even more work for us to do.

For three zodiac signs who can't love anymore starting December 19, 2021, they have reached a true breaking point.

Uranus Square Saturn brings those conflicted inner feelings into focus; its nature is about tension, pressure...and a touch of negative energy, as well. Uranus Square Saturn brings conflict and the need to resolve it.

And, for some, the idea of throwing one's hands up in the air and stating the sentence, "I'm done" may be the first real step to admitting that 'this thing isn't working anymore.'

What you may also experience during this transit is support for your decision by friends. If you are unhappy and feel that you can't love anymore talk to your friends about it and see what they have to say on the matter.

This is a good time to share ideas and hear people out, plus, you may receive valuable advice if you reach out to caring parties.

Zodiac Signs Who Can't Love Anymore During Uranus Square Saturn December 19, 2021:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

In the same way that this transit only comes around very infrequently, so does your feeling of strength, when it comes to saying no to a partner who wants things you simply cannot give.

They want, they demand, they need, and you provide, but you are starting to wear down your reserves; you simply don't have enough energy to put up with the daily demands of this person who is supposed to be your lover.

Uranus Square Saturn is going to feel like an itch you cannot reach to scratch, and that is what your love life has turned into. It's now at the point where no matter what you do or how much you give, your person wants more, more, more. And you? You cannot love anymore. You're just too drained. It has to stop.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are not only at the point where you are internally screaming, "I AM DONE!". You're doing this 24-7 and with this kind of inner monolog going on, you know something has to change.

Your partner is demanding, to say the least. But it's not just that; they aren't growing up. It's like you had a good time with them and now they're on a collision course with the past.

It's all they want, and you feel like you're dealing with a child, not a romantic partner. Uranus Square Saturn pushes you right to the edge, but it's going to be up to you as to what you do about this state of affairs.

If you bring it up, they don't take you seriously, so now you are left to figure out how to let the person you are involved with know that they are asking too much and that they need to start working with reality.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Not only do you no longer feel that you can love the person you're with, but you also don't care enough to make it official. You're in for the long haul, it seems, and no matter what your partner does, says, or acts like it no longer matters to you. You could have left them, but you didn't.

Perhaps leaving them created way too much of a hassle in your mind, and the thought of all that regrouping just felt like work — a thing you're completely OVER when it comes to relationships.

No more work that's your love mantra, Aquarius. Uranus Square Saturn fully supports your feelings, in fact, this transit is probably the reason you're even thinking about just how much you cannot love anymore. You've done your part; all you want now is the cake.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda