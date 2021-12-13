3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 14, 2021

Today’s energy is a bit quieter for three zodiac signs who will have a great day starting December 14, 2021 are given a chance to acclimate to the recent astrological changes prompting us to retreat into quiet and reflection.

When we are going through periods of great change as many of us are now thanks to the ending of the Sag/Gem eclipse axis and the last of the impending Saturn Uranus squares we tend to think it’s all about action.

This can make us feel rushed or as if there is a clock running out, but today other than the still active Venus-Pluto conjunction, the skies are quiet.

Under the Taurus moon, which is one of the ruling signs of Venus, we may be drawn to enjoy more of the quiet.

To be at home or with our thoughts as we take in all that has recently happened.

This doesn’t mean that we’re giving up or that we can’t take action. Still, we will likely need some time today and even this week to really get used to the new energies to feel comfortable taking the steps that we know that we’re meant to.

The Taurus moon will help us ground our feelings and emotions that the Sag sun is stirring up.

It will also let us feel the planetary shifts of Mars and Mercury into new signs yesterday to get used to the new energy that we will be feeling.

As much as we may be needing time to think and even plan what’s next, taking action is in the cards thanks to Mars’s shift into Sag. Still, since this is a sign that truly likes to find the greater meaning in all things, it means that we will be needing that time too.

So unplug, cancel plans, and just let yourself have a day to do nothing because sometimes that’s what we first need before we actually decide to do something about how we’ve been feeling.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 14, 2021:

Taurus

April 20 - May 20)

As the moon moves into your sign in the early hours today, you will feel a calmer, more relaxed energy than you’ve been able to feel lately.

While this time of year with so much fire energy usually leaves you feeling a little exhausted, because of the Venus and Pluto transits in earthy Cappy you have been getting a break from that.

But it still doesn’t mean it’s been easy. Today you are being asked to ground your thoughts and feelings. Emotions tend to run high when we deal with something that truly matters to us. While those feelings are always the gateway for change, we need to make sure we get to the root of it before we just start making decisions.

Because of Venus and Pluto moving through a fellow earth sign, you’re going to be more affected by their transit and even Venus’s impending retrograde more than other signs.

That means your ninth house of spirituality will be affected by asking you to consider what you believe is meaningful and important to you. You often get distracted by how things look, how stable they feel in terms of the obvious physical needs being met, but in this case, you’re just beginning a dive into what truly is important to you.

Take your time because this will affect the next two years of your life path since you’re just beginning your eclipse axis cycle.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You’ve really just been stirring things up for everyone lately, but you haven’t escaped the energy either. Venus is in your sign for an extended time, thanks to her retrograde. She first entered the beginning of November and won’t leave not until the beginning of March.

Ruling your first house of self means you are going through a massive transformation about who you are, what motivates you, and also what is most important to you. As we haven’t yet gone through her retrograde as much as you’ve been going through lately, you still haven’t got to the really intense part yet, as hard as that is to believe.

Today, though, offers you a chance to find greater balance with where things are now thanks to the earthy moon and to still reflect on what Venus and Pluto mean to you in your life. When the planet of love meets the planet of all that is normally hidden, it can’t help but cause some fireworks and changes to our lives.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You like to have a plan so that as you work on things, you can cross them out and move on to the next, but in this case, no list will prepare you for what's to come.

Take today to find that acceptance of where things are at now and to simply enjoy the feeling that no matter what happens, you know you will be okay because you will.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As the sun continues its dance through your sign in your first house of self, you are seeing big ways that your external life needs to change so that it’s more in balance with who you are and what you want.

Sometimes, this causes avoidance or shock to the system, as there are usually few surprises or unexpected feelings. But this isn’t bad. It just means that you are on course to let your solar return truly mark a new chapter in your life. While the Taurus sun may be grounding your emotions today, reminding you to go slow, Mars recently moved into your sign which means right now is not a time you want to pump the brakes.

That’s okay. You likely will be one of the signs that need the least quiet time as you had so much reflection last month and now are feeling ready to take on the world, or at least no longer wanting to avoid it.

This is just the beginning of a series of changes that you’re going to be going through, and because the sun rules our external life and self, these are things that will show up big in your life. Remember, no matter how fast you want to move ahead, make time for the small things.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs Who Love Surprises

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.