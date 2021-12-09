3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 10, 2021

What might make this day a rough one for some is that hyper sensitivity that comes with this day.

Ever wake up and feel weepy, or, at some point during the day you find yourself sad and teary for no reason that you can pinpoint?

That's how today will go for some people, and this is due to the transits of the day.

We have the Half Moon in Pisces, Moon sextile Uranus, and Moon Conjunction Neptune.

All of this spells spending too much time in one's head space. This is the day where some of us create secret dramas in our minds, and we start to believe those fantasies as the day progresses.

Certain signs of the Zodiac may feel under the weather on this day, while other signs may find themselves revisiting the past.

Our physical worlds take less importance today, and we are devoted to what's going on inside our mind, and depending on who we are and how we process cosmic influence, we may find ourselves sinking rapidly into a dark state of mind.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 10, 2021:

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The main problem with this day, for you, Virgo, is that you know you're doing it to yourself meaning, you completely recognize that it's you who is letting you go down the rabbit hole of negative thinking.

You can't stop yourself because it's starting to feel like an indulgence, in the same way that 'misery loves company' is an indulgence.

You see before you the road you can take if you truly want to make yourself miserable, and without a second thought, you throw yourself into that hole, willingly, where you spend the day resenting people, hating others, feeling inadequate - you know, the whole nine.

With Half Moon in Pisces, Moon sextile Uranus, and Moon Conjunction Neptune in the sky, you don't even have a chance. You'll be living inside your head all day, and pity the fool who tries to make you laugh.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You know how to keep a fantasy going, in fact, it's what saves you at times. When the pressure comes on strong, you have your own private release system, and that takes place in your mind, where you reject the pain and allow for the pleasure.

With all of these 'mental' transits here, you may take a different path inside your mind this time; there's too much luring you into the dark, and if the dark beckons, so shall you follow.

You can't help it; it's in your nature. You like to fall into these rabbit holes, but this one may be so dark that it actually makes you cry. Know this - this is cosmically related and will pass.

What you're going through during this transit-filled day may feel harsh and even cruel, but it's not meant to last, nor will it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

It really doesn't take much to launch you into the doldrums, and in a way, you could have done much worse during Half Moon in Pisces, Moon sextile Uranus, and Moon Conjunction Neptune.

These transits are almost custom made for you to lose your mind in, but instead, you'll simply feel 'on edge' or 'slightly weepy' today. You know this phase too well, and you've learned over the years how to combat it.

You just don't pay it that much attention; that's your solution. And even though these transits may feel forceful and pushy, you'll give in just so much before you recognize your limit.

There's just so much sadness a person can take, and you have come to that place in your life where you've learned how to say NO.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda