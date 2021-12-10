3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The Moon Conjunct Jupiter Starting December 10 - 12, 2021

If ever there were a word that nobody could easily define, it would be the word, 'forgiveness.'

And, for three zodiac signs who forgive their enemies during the Moon conjunct Jupiter starting December 10 - 12, 2021, it's a really complicated word.

Nothing twists us in a knot more than knowing this is an achievement that will somehow set us free, when all it ever appears to be, at first, is a way of letting someone who damaged us, off, free and clear.

Forgiveness is not about letting someone off free and clear. What it is about is freeing one's own self from having to carry around the burden of hate, resentment and negative thinking.

Forgiving someone is like throwing out the trash; you wouldn't keep your trash around, would you? So, rather than let it fester, you admit to yourself that it needs to go, and you release it into the dumpster. That's forgiveness; the releasing of someone else's presence, no matter what they did.

Forgiveness is hard to come by simply because we don't want to let go of our 'enemies'. Not because we love them or want them around, but because we don't want them to get away with it! Some of us may even want our enemies to pay — big time. And for others, forgiveness is a gift we give ourselves that says, "let go of that hot mess."

Moon Conjunct Jupiter broadens our mental horizon and lets us see that we need to forgive those who have hurt us, simply because we need to live our lives free from that person - on every single level.

Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The Moon Conjunct Jupiter Starting December 10 - 12, 2021:

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are not the person who likes to stay mad for too long , not for anyone's sake but your own. You just don't like the feeling of being and staying mad; it takes too much energy and after a while, you forget what you're mad about.

And then, there's the state where you recognize that you've been seriously wronged by one of more people and you want vengeance.

This desire to get someone back only lasts just so long with you, and during Moon Conjunct Jupiter, the feeling of wanting justice will not only fade, it will become boring to you.

You need to move on. Everything in your body says let it go, and yes, you are prepared to listen to your body. You know what forgiveness is, and you are ready. Who needs that person anyway?

You've learned that walking away is a much better stance to take than staying furious for all eternity.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As long as you've said what's on your mind, you can move on. That's your usual condition; if your enemy or enemies have heard what you think of them — that's all you need.

You're not one to slink around in resentment, because that would drain you of all your energy, and you're smart enough to know how much you need that energy to put into good things.

So, during Moon Conjunct Jupiter, you will be only too happy to forgive those who have trespassed against you. You believe in karma, and you know that nature will take care of any loose ends.

If your enemy hasn't learned their lesson by now, they will, and this is what gives you the confidence to move on. It's their bad, not yours, and they will pay. Or not. Either way, it's not your monkey, not your circus.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What you know about yourself is that you need to take major steps in order to keep yourself sane, and if you spend another second thinking about your 'enemy', you will pop.

That's it, you'll explode. And you don't want that in your life, so you know what you have to do, you have to let them go permanently, no matter what they did.

This is called forgiveness and it will be a center-stage performance during Moon Conjunct Jupiter. You've come to terms with this person - and they are, yes indeed, the enemy.

Whatever they did to make you detest them so is done. There's no more of this enemy to look forward to, so why celebrate their existence every single day with your banner of hate?

All you do is hurt yourself in the name of hating your enemy. Let Moon Conjunct Jupiter heal your heart — forgive, forget, get a life.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda