3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 7, 2021

With the Moon in Aquarius, Mercury Square Neptune and Moon Conjunction Saturn, let's just put it this way: this day should be 'interesting' to say the least. We've got that beautiful and helpful Sagittarius Sun to help us maintain an even keel, but even with that help, we still may see a few snags along the road, on this day.

Our main 'problem' today is Moon Conjunction Saturn, which can make us feel powerless or trapped but what we believe we cannot do.

We may want to achieve something special today; something we can ordinarily whip into shape easily, and yet today is not the day for achievements. What we may experience is more along the lines of feeling left out, ignored or isolated, and for some zodiac signs, this could be the trigger that spurs on depression.

The trouble with today is that many of us are going to feel lonely. Simply that. Lonely and dejected, not because someone's going to hurt our feelings, but because we just wake up this way. Our negative feelings aren't created by an outside source (other than the cosmic influence); they are created within us, and it will fall on our shoulders to get ourselves out of our funks.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 7, 2021:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What's going to be stuck in your craw today, Leo, is the fact that you can't seem to get anybody to do anything with you.

You're feeling social and friendly, yet everyone seems to be into their own thing. But not only that, nobody asked you to join them, while there you are, thinking about everyone and the fun you could all have together.

Not going to happen on this day, friend. It's hard to battle Saturn transits, and with Moon Conjunction Saturn, the negativity gets to ruminate in your mind for a nice long time so that by the end of the day, you're in a state of pure paranoia, wondering where you went wrong and why this day ended up so ultimately NOT what you wanted.

You don't like feeling lonely, it doesn't suit you and will definitely put you in a pouty mood.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You start out the day ready, willing and able to conquer the world, and what you'll end up with is a feeling of total defeat. While nothing too terrible is actually going to happen today, what's notable is that everything you try to do, fails miserably due to circumstances.

And, in this case, the circumstances are all about timing, and that's where the transits are definitely not on your side.

Your timing is off, no matter how good your intentions are today, Libra, and this ticks you off to no end.

You are someone who likes 'good timing', you're the person who wins auctions on Ebay because you're so good with timing, but you are also someone who sulks and blames others when the timing is off.

Say hello to your little friend, Moon Conjunction Saturn, who is actually not your friend, but your main influence today. Dark mood, dark manner...next window please.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Having a rough day is probably the last thing you need right now, as you've been feeling the momentum of positive energy and focused determination in big ways over the last few days. You want to accomplish and you set out to, but you will be thwarted on this day, so you may want to dial that go-go-go energy down a notch because you will certainly be stopped.

This is the kind of day where you get your hopes way up, only to watch them go nowhere. While that's not life changing or earth shattering in any way, it's a persona blow for you simply because you had this day set aside for reaching goals.

Moon Conjunction Saturn is all too happy to get in your way and make sure you know who the boss is here is Cosmicland. Dark energy is no biggie to you, and you do roll with it if necessary, but still in all, this day is going to be a drag for you, Cap.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda