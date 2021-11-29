3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 30, 2021

Wow, what a line up - the cosmic transits are a-plenty on this day, and that means the odds are either ever in our favor or they're here to bring the disappointment in heaping loads.

In this case, let's split the difference and keep a positive attitude, in spite of whatever might go down because it may very well go down HARD, on this day, November 30, 2021.

We have Mercury sextile Saturn, which spells trouble, especially when met by Moon Square Pluto. With Venus sextile Neptune, we might get a break in the love zone, but we are sure to be smacked down again, thanks to the dastardly influence of Pluto.

What's working for us is Moon Trine Jupiter, which, in its way, will see us through any stormy waters. In other words, this day might not be 'the best' but it's certainly something we can handle and get over very quickly.

This day is for personal mental torment, and while that might not sound like a day in the park, knowing that the issues are all in our mind lets us know that we are in charge, here.

Time to strap on those thinking caps and get ourselves to positive ground.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 30, 2021:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The main feeling that you'll be harboring today is the feeling of being teased. You may start out this day knowing exactly what you'll be doing, and all too thrilled to begin.

And then, it starts, the unraveling. Sun sextile Saturn affects you, here, and that's why you'll feel teased.

Something will be taken away from you, an opportunity, perhaps...but it's something you had your heart set on, and now that you realize it's not going to happen, you feel sulky and pouty — teased and let down.

You aren't fun to be around when you don't get what you want, especially if you've been pining away for this for days now, maybe even weeks.

What's really happening is just a temporary setback and you'll have everything you need in the days to come. Try to see past the disappointment of the day, as you'll be dandy within no time.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Well, you certainly have seen your share of ups and downs over the last few days, and the truth is - you're really starting to get bored of tiresome, bad news.

You've had it. You feel like you put in your pound of flesh and now you should get a break. This could be from work, or from house-related issues.

All you know is that, thanks to Moon Square Pluto, you are once again in a foul mood that could easily turn into self-pity if left unchecked. Even self-pity bores you, you're just so tired of the focus being on you and all your bad luck.

You need to organize yourself, Virgo. What you're suffering from today is a lack of personal organization. You are coming apart at the seams and you have got to take control! This is your life. Don't let it become your burden.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Similar to Leo's reading, you, too, will be feeling like something good was supposed to happen and didn't. Yours is completely related to love, however.

This could mean a date that doesn't show up, or the idea of someone misleading you, in terms of what they want out of the relationship; something that seriously throws you for a loop.

While you're not going to feel the same kind of 'tease' as Leos does, you'll be feeling left out, tricked, played for a fool by someone you trusted or at least wanted to trust.

This is how Venus sextile Neptune gets to play with your head. You can anticipate a day filled with confusion, a little anger, a little embarrassment, and then, poof, you'll be your old self again by the next day.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda