3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day on November 26, 2021

Our main events today are Moon Opposition Jupiter, Moon in Virgo, and the fact that it's Black Friday or the dreaded 'day after Thanksgiving.'

While this day could go any way, up or down, for a few signs of the Zodiac, this day is going to prove to be more troublesome than expected.

This is the day after the gang got together for their gratitude feast, and this is the day where you go over what happened the night before, wondering what went wrong because you can't help but feel that, on Friday, you are now conscious that something went very wrong yesterday. And you don't like that feeling one little bit.

This is a day where you feel the rest of the world is moving too fast. Everyone seems so exuberant and 'into' everything, meanwhile, there you are only wanting to sleep.

And sleep, as blissful as it sounds, is exactly what you won't be getting on this day. Headaches and regret, however, may be in store.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day on November 26, 2021

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today is the day where you get to go over all that was said about you, him, her, them, they and all, last night, at the dinner table. It's your big day to overthink everything, and of course, that means misinterpreting all social cues and signals that imply that you are less than a god. Did your family really say that?

Did your family really imply that you don't know what you're talking about on certain topics? How dare they! This day is going to be comprised of yesterday's spoken words.

You will rehash them over and over, looking for kernels of dissension, and oh boy, you'll find them. When you look for trouble, it always makes itself present to be found. Happy hunting, Virgo, it looks like you're going to get to ruin YESTERDAY as well as today.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today doesn't give you the control you had yesterday, in fact, it's got you far from having control over anything, and that makes you feel nervous and jumpy.

That's what happens to you, Scorpio, when you get a taste of true control, it becomes addictive and so when you don't have control, you're a hot mess.

Welcome to November 26, where you're not only a hot mess, you're an actual dumpster fire of neurosis and paranoia. Moon Opposition Jupiter won't leave you alone and keeps on pointing out to you that you don't have what you want - which is, of course, control over everything and everyone in your life. Thanksgiving gave you the rush you need to make you think you have it all together, but only one day later, and you're needing that fix again.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This day isn't so much 'rough' for you as it is reflective, meaning, on this day you'll see a side to yourself that you won't like - and it will be in direct relation to last night's events.

Yes, yes, you've proved to the world that you don't need to celebrate foolish holidays and that all this family stuff is just so forced and unwanted, and yet, all that does is make you look like the ultimate Scrooge, which, of course, you are, Sagittarius.

You don't want to hurt others or steal from them, but have to make it known that you just don't care about them, their feelings or their needs.

You just want to be alone, having a good time by your lonesome, and all you get is judgment from others, telling you that you're 'anti-social' and too stuck in your shell. Little do they know that that's exactly what you want in your life. While you may not be 'anti' social, you definitely are 'a-social.'

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda