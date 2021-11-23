3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Saturn Square Uranus November 24, 2021

Karmic relationships are those that come into your life, stir it up, make you feel like there's an almost impossible bond between you and someone else.

When you feel this strongly about another person, there's a good chance that in another life, or dimension, or alternate reality, you knew them and had dealings with them.

If you laugh off the idea of alternate realities, that's OK — you're still left with that feeling that this person is a part of you and that part had to start somewhere.

That's what makes it feel 'karmic' as if you being with this person was somehow meant to be, no matter how positive or negative your relationship with them is.

Saturn Square Uranus speeds up the process of getting to know whether or not this karmic relationship needs to stay or go.

After you've romanticized it to death, you may end up feeling that this karmic relationship isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Ah life, always playing silly jokes on us. Well, it's time to roll, and that means it's time to end karmic relationships that have no real future.

Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Saturn Square Uranus November 24, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There is someone in your life with 2whom you've shared everything with. You've gone through so many good and bad times with this person that you've come to think of them as part of you - what would life be without this person in it? It would be someone else's story, that's for sure.

But Saturn Square Uranus is about to show you a new vantage point on this person, because if there's one thing you've come to understand, it's that this person is no longer a positive player in your life, in fact, they are completely detrimental to your health and your growth.

It's time to take a stand and let this person go their own way. It may not be easy, but this part of your karma is now finished. Just because you had a few good times with someone once upon a time doesn't mean that you need to keep them around forever, especially when that person has made notably negative moves where you are concerned.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As times go on and you get older, you realize that some things really are precious - like time, love, family...and that some things aren't precious at all. You've been giving away so much of your power to memories.

The past has got you forgetting that there is a today to concentrate on. This is all because of one person — one karmic relationship that you haven't been able to let go of, and now, it's seriously bringing you down.

Saturn Square Uranus is going to prod you with sense; you are going to finally see that you needn't carry around the weight of this person. Perhaps it's all about guilt; you feel responsible for this person, but Capricorn, but you're not.

They are responsible for their karma, their future, their lives. It's time for you to end this relationship so that their baggage doesn't weigh you down any longer.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn Square Uranus is going to make you feel nervous. There's something on your mind that you haven't been able to confront, and so you've downplayed its importance. This has to do with someone in your life who has, perhaps, overstayed their welcome — on all levels.

At first, you and this person really hit it off — it felt 'meant to be' as if you've stumbled upon some universal secret to love and life itself...until the magic kind of wore off, and now you feel you're obligated to continue on with a magic that no longer exists. This person was a karmic player in your life, and as it goes with karma — it ends.

Once it's played out, it is balanced and therefore all lessons are learned from it, and its course must come to an end. That is what's happening now. Saturn Square Uranus inspires you to end this karmic relationship because you clearly recognize, now, that this relationship has no place to go but down.

