3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 21, 2021

We are now officially on the cusp between Scorpio and Sagittarius, and thanks to the many oddball transits that join us, we may be up for a little tension and disappointment.

Leading the line up is Mercury Sextile Pluto with the Moon in Cancer. Our Moon is Square Neptune, which should have us overly sensitive and hair-triggered, while Moon Trine Jupiter may end up giving us more than we can handle.

With the Sun in Sagittarius, we may just be able to handle what comes our way, which should give us hope for the future.

Still, this day may prove to be a rough one for certain signs, due to the confusing nature of the conflicting transits.

What constitutes for 'rough day' today revolves around neurotic feelings, paranoia, and a strange, unwarranted sense of hopelessness.

Moon in Cancer doesn't help, as this is what will make the day feel extra moody and overly sensitive.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 21, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While this day may not be the easiest on your nerves, you'll rise above whatever difficulties present themselves.

What you are dealing with is general anxiety, and yes, it may actually be a diagnosed disorder for you, and today is the kind of day that will trigger this kind of anxiety in you.

You can't put your finger on what's up, and yet, everything seems to feel...wrong. You know deep inside that there's nothing wrong, but try and convince your brain of that — it's a no-go.

And so, you'll do what you always do - employ your coping mechanisms and meditate the stress away. It's worked before and it will work again. You know not to take it too seriously as it does pass. Hang tough, Taurus, you got this.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You know what's messing your world up today, Capricorn? Mercury Sextile Pluto. ARGH! This transit seems to be turning your every effort into garbage, and the worst part about it is that it's YOU who is consciously messing things up.

You aren't trying, but you are the one making the decisions here, and what's happening is that every decision you make today seems to backfire. You're going to want to back away from this day's antics, you get the point.

Maybe it was better to steer clear from giving your opinion or trying to do things properly. This day is apparently not yours to rule, and for a Capricorn, that's a pretty miserable sentence to bear.

However, this will pass and you'll get back to your old ways in no time. Try to stand back and witness the day, rather than control something you can't possibly control.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you might come to know about this day is that you're going to feel defenseless, unable to stand up for yourself.

You don't like when that happens and you've made a lifestyle out of being able to stay strong and not let anyone put you down.

It's admirable, however, it doesn't always work. You still have work to do on topics such as self-confidence and self-esteem.

Moon Square Neptune is going to bring out your shy side, and you may show yourself and others that you are not as strong as you'd like to present yourself as.

People will notice that you are a pushover; someone you can walk on and get away with it. That's so not you, yet, this transit magnetizes you and disallows you from standing up for yourself.

It's very depressing and it's the last thing you want to show. Don't worry, you'll be back to your strong self by tomorrow.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda