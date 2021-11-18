I like to think that whenever there's a prediction that tells me that I'm going to have a rough day, it's an opportunity for me to learn a lesson.

And it really is true. There's nothing we can't handle, and depending on our own perception, we can either learn from whatever 'misfortune' may take place, or, we can sink into the mire of depression.

That's why when we know that cosmically, we're in for a not-so-wonderful day, we also know that it's up to us as to how far we can take it. Should we make it worse for ourselves, or should we make the best of it?

And so, because of certain cosmic transits, Moon in Gemini, Full Moon in Taurus, and Venus Trine Uranus, some of us zodiac signs may not have the ideal day we had in mind for today.

And today, November 19th, promises a few trials for a few of the signs.

We are looking at upsets in the love department, the desire to want more than what we have now, and an inability to choose. Decision-making will be hard on this day, and false hope will rule supreme where it comes to love and romance.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 19, 2021

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may feel like you are flip-flopping all the over the place this week, as the transits seem to be creating havoc with your daily life. One day it's all bliss and perfection, and the next day - as in today - it's, well... less than bliss, so to speak.

Today will have you spending a little too much time inside your head, and when left to your own device on this matter, you tend to go paranoid.

You know this about yourself, but it's become somewhat of an indulgence, like, "Today I'm going to treat myself to a good cry."

Doesn't exactly feel like a treat, and yet - you choose to do this. You want the release of a good cry, and today is the perfect day for this kind of pity party. You're entitled to the occasional bout of feeling sorry for yourself. Lighten up. It will pass.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You just don't understand. That sentence will rule your day, and this is because of something that keeps on happening to you that you absolutely don't get.

You keep trying, you keep failing. You keep your spirits up, and then BOOM, down they go, and all because you can't get what you want.

Now, that's not a bad thing - to want something, especially in your case because what you want is positive and perhaps even financial. OK, let's cut to the point: you want money and you aren't able to get it. Not today, at least, but wow, it sure does feel like the universe is conspiring against you in this department. You will rise above this, but days like today are a real kick in the head, and you don't like it one little bit.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you call a 'rough' day is something another person might call an excruciating day - but you're a tough person, Libra, and you've never gone too far down when it comes to rolling with the punches. OK, so you might be rejected for something you've worked hard on, today.

You might not be well received, even though you put together a wondrous presentation. You anticipated this kind of rejection and therefore you came in prepared for anything.

This day isn't going to go as you'd like it to, but it's most certainly not going to be a life ruiner. It's just another day of not getting what you want. Still, you have stamina and enthusiasm, which will eventually land you the success you deserve and have worked so hard to attain. You'll be OK, Libra.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda