Everybody loves you during the Moon in Aries. Well, maybe it's not exactly love but it most certainly is attraction.

There's just something about how the people of your particular sign of the zodiac radiate their own special kind of beauty, during this transit.

This is also about how people react to you during this time, which starts on November 14 and lasts until the 17, 2021.

It's an ideal situation — everyone finds you attractive. You'll be getting high compliments and nods of approval; you may even find it funny.

How could such a thing suddenly turn on like this? Well, Moon in Aries brings out confidence in people, and with confidence, they feel less threatened by others, which makes them more willing to be giving and complimentary.

You, being someone of your zodiac sign, will be the center of that attention. You may like it, love it or not care for it one little bit — that depends on how you take flattery. But, in the event that you need an ego booster, this is your time. All you have to do is show up.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Attractive To Everyone During The Moon In Aries, November 14 - 17, 2021

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Every now and then you find yourself at the center of everyone's attention. Sometimes this makes you feel uncomfortable or uneasy because you wonder what they want of you, and at other times, depending on who's doing the looking, you feel flattered, charmed — interested.

Due to Mars in Aries, you're feeling stronger than usual, and that translates into your world as feeling attractive and fearless.

Your attitude will be noticed by just about everyone around you, and they will let you know just how striking you look, to them, during this transit. People will feel a natural inclination to compliment you during this time, and you won't mind.

Because you aren't doubting yourself, you are now able to believe what they see. Maybe you're not as bad as you once believed yourself to be, Gemini? It's time to start accepting that you, too, are incredibly attractive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're in your zone now, Scorpio, as you can't help but attract just about everyone who comes within your immediate radar, during the Moon in Aries. This is the attention you like getting, and you feel quite confident that you are deserving of all the praise and flattery you are about to receive, starting November 14.

You might as well be royalty, sitting on your throne, receiving members of the court, as the people in your life practically line up to speak with you. You are admired and respected during this transit, and this appeals to you just as much as the physical attraction does.

This is your natural state of things; you are at the center of everyone's attention, where you like to be, but not only that, this is what you cause. You will the world to find you attractive, and so...they bend to your will.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Every now and then you rise to the center of attention, and during this week, especially during the transit of the Moon in Aries, on November 14, you will, once again, find yourself holding court with a slew of admirers. You are not only physically attractive to many people, but you are also intellectually attractive, and that's how you like it.

You are a natural teacher, and you hope to be able to enlighten people on certain topics, while you have their undivided attention. Everyone in your circle thinks you're not only smart but that you're beautiful inside and out. What could be better?

You'll feel both respected and flattered by people's opinions of you. Will it last? Well, doesn't anything last, Pisces? Soak it up while it's here. The positive attention will do you good.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda