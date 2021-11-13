3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 13, 2021

Under the Scorpio Sun and Pisces Moon, we will have an unexpected moment or two of inspiration today which will fuel us with ideas and plans for how to implement the changes we’ve been seeking.

As we move through the day with a double water influence, we will be more aware of our environment and the signs and opportunities that come our way which will allow us to see possibilities of how to move around blocks that have previously felt limiting.

Adding to this energy is a beneficial Sun trine Neptune transit which assists us with being able to feel more creative, inspired, and generally more in tune to the world around us in a very positive way.

Sun rules our external self and Neptune is all about dreams and fantasies so when the two come together we often have sudden insights as to how to get from where we are to where we want to be.

Right now, during Scorpio Season change seems to be the major theme for so many.

Whether we’re speaking of career, romance, life path direction or even internal self-work, this season is a time when we tend to focus more on and are drawn towards transformation.

Seldom though are these changes just something that pops up during this season and instead are themes that we’ve likely been dealing with during the year or at the very least since the eclipses last spring.

This means that during this time it often feels like our desires are coming to fruition, not just because of the astrological influences but because we’ve also reached a place of wanting to see a way out instead of finding excuses as to why we can’t.

Because sometimes it’s just about being in a place to see that we were never stuck, we just had to be ready to see the way out.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 13, 2021:

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Not only is the Moon in your sign today heightening your intuition and connection to the spiritual world, but we’re also seeing an extremely beneficial transit highlighting Neptune in Pisces as well. This means that today you will be feeling more like yourself than in previous days or even weeks.

For a Pisces, your ability to fantasize and dream about life and even the future are key pieces to truly functioning as your authentic self. Yet sometimes this ability gets taken away by the fears or even old wounding that present itself. When this happens, you tend to lose faith and even that dreamy nature you’re known for. While your symbol of the fish swimming in different directions relates to just this, the ability to go from hopeful and dreamy to depressed and anxious, is often a temporary situation.

Today is a return to you feeling like yourself and being in the flow of the universe which is the key to you being inspired. Inspiration is key for you to make any changes in your life no matter how big or small because you don’t just do things on a whim but tend to only take action when there is a clear higher meaning behind it.

If you’ve been waiting or unsure about where to go next in a particular area of your life, today will bring the clarity that you’ve been seeking.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With the Sun in your sign this month, it’s been a more positive Scorpio Season than most. Not just because it’s your birthday month but because you’re also being helped with different astrological transits that help get you out of the depths of your internal mind and back into the present moment. Something that you often struggle with.

Today you will be affected by the Sun trine Neptune transit which will be a return to being able to dream about your life in a more tangible way. While you’re a very intense water sign, the ability to dream is often overshadowed by the darkness that reality brings.

This means that when you are embroiled in conflict or in situations that feel draining or even just aren’t what you want to be a part of you have a challenging time even going to a place where you can feel hopeful that better exists.

Today is a gift from the universe as you will be allowed to dream about the next big thing. Anything that has previously felt discouraging will suddenly feel more temporary and you will be able to not just dream about a time when things will be better but actually start receiving downloads on how to make it happen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

While so much of the astrology is based on the element of water right now, Venus has recently moved into your sign for an extended period of time. Joining her tomorrow is Juno, the asteroid of love and marriage.

While you prepare for this transit it’s a time to really get focused on not just what you want for your life but what you truly need from the romantic relationship in your life. This is only amplified by the Venus Retrograde that will be occurring within your sign in about a month.

Big changes are on the horizon for both your relationships and your life in general so it’s important to take days like this with the Sun trine Neptune to really focus on what you want to create.

Sometimes life can feel more routine than inspiring but in order to be able to truly achieve all that you hope to it’s important to allow yourself to see the bigger picture, even if at times it seems too big.

Don’t be afraid to dream and to let yourself imagine things as the best-case scenario instead of only what you think is possible. Often, it’s only our logical mind that is our biggest limitation so the first step in changing your life always begins with changing how we think.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.