Your daily horoscope for November 4, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday during the New Moon in Scorpio.

A New Moon arrives once a month and it follows the start of a solar season.

With the Sun in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, our attention is brought to matters related to rebirth, inheritance, shared resources, sensuality, and secrets.

This New Moon is opposite the chaotic energy of Uranus, so shocking events can take place.

This day comes with a warning.

A fresh start could come without warning, and even though you don't like it, try not to resist what the universe is trying to fix or improve in your life.

Daily horoscope for November 4, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Plan for the unexpected, Aries. The Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of money and personal property, and this is not the type of transit you want to mess with.

You'll be dizzy from the experience by the time the day is through. Distraction can cause you to misplace your wallet or leave something of value where it doesn't belong. Pay attention and be careful.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A big event can throw you off guard, Taurus, and when you least expect it, you are finally ready to make a decision you should have made years ago.

The Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of identity, and there is always room for growth, but you're stubborn, and nothing happens until you're ready.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You never really know someone until you know them, so your trusting nature may get a bit of a surprise when it comes to who is in your corner or has your back.

The Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of hidden enemies and these types of people have a funny way of becoming close to you and not showing their true colors.

But, today's transit may give you subtle hints of who you can't let your guards down around, and this can be sad, but helpful to you in the long run.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Have you ever had that strange feeling when you first cross paths with someone that you were meant to be in each other's lives?

The Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of friendships, and a chance meeting can develop into a lasting relationship with deep roots and love.

When Uranus is involved, these types of meetings are rare and special. When you feel that magic, don't ignore it. Let it draw you in.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Suddenly everyone is noticing you, Leo, and a part of you is thinking, "It's about time."

The Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of career and social status. Some people are meant to be in the background and others are made to be in front of the rest.

You are the star at work today, and it could be that your charismatic nature or sweet disposition has gained attention and people want more of it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You give in too easily sometimes, and when this happens a terrible sense of betrayal takes over your emotions.

And, it has to stop. The Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of beliefs, and you're being called to authenticity. You really don't want to fake who you are, do you?

This is not the path to happiness for you. As tempting as it can be to pretend in order to keep the peace around you, what you ought to focus on the most is the peace inside of you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

No one really likes the word compromise, and when you make them it first feels like you're doing the right thing, but Libra, if this choice you've agreed to make is going against everything you believe in, then it's not a compromise at all, it's a form of betrayal.

The Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of shared resources, and one of the resources you have that you cannot get back again is time.

So, when you choose to share yours with someone, live in truth. Don't fake it until you make it. Where you end up when you compromise under false pretenses won't get you where you want to be at all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The promises you make and then can't keep are a reflection of a variety of things.

Of course, it's normal to have life happen, but if this is a persistent problem, then the situation is more than that, it's a reflection of yourself and your choices.

The Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of commitment, so take time to review the decisions you're deciding to make. What is your motive?

What do you hope to gain? Perhaps you may discover that the WHY is not as big as it needs to be for you and this is what makes your decisions fall flat.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Stability is key, and there are people in life who struggle to find it but can't, and then there are others who have it but long for adventure.

You're in the middle of these two very diverse worlds and this could be a point of confusion for you.

You're pulled in one direction while the Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of daily duties, and it's calling you to be responsible and rigid, but there's another part of you that wants to get out there and explore. Instead of sticking to one thing, try to entertain both sides of your longings.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have dreams and ideas just like everyone else does, but there's a side of you that wants things to be exact, precise and it can kick in when you finally start to let yourself go and feel free.

The Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of creativity, and this is the perfect time to try new things and to color outside of the lines with your life, but realize that when you least expect it something inside can hold you back. When that happens, ask yourself, why?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A sense of dread can permeate your entire being when the Sun and all its vitality is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of home and the family.

Home is meant to be a place of respite, but when it's not it leaves you feeling more spent than if you hadn't gone to the house in the first place.

This is a time where you need comfort in your life. Don't add anything on your plate that doesn't need to be there, and take the time to care for yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun is opposite Uranus in Taurus, your sector of communication, and it encourages you to be more verbal, but that does not necessarily mean you have to become a chatterbox.

In fact, don't have to be direct to get your point across at all. Sometimes what a person needs to see are your actions and your intentions. You can be honest and clear even without saying a single word. Bake something. Give a hug. Just be there to hold a hand.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.