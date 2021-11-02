3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Moon Square Pluto Starting November 3, 2021

The irony behind the idea that one could manifest their fears about love, during Moon Square Pluto is definitely tied to the fact that Pluto - the planet - has continuously been questioned as to whether it's a planet or not. Pluto may not be the Death Star, but it's certainly been treated that way by silly Earthlings.

"I AM a planet!" cries Pluto. "And I'm going to show you dumb-dumbs down there on Earth! Just wait 'til I Square the Moon. Then you'll know what you're dealing with!"

The Moon is our mind, our mental state - our spiritual longings and our intuitive being.

When influenced by the neuroses of Pluto, we become neurotic - it makes sense. And when we allow this kind of negative energy to rule our minds, we toss ourselves headlong into fear. And what do we fear, even more than death? We fear not being loved.

Fear's a funny one, isn't it? It always gets its way. And why? Because we let it. Moon Square Pluto, due to start its transit on November 3, is only happy to oblige. Think of it as sabotage.

Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Moon Square Pluto Starting November 3, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are just way too sensitive to deal with an influence as mentally destructive as Moon Square Pluto, as this transit is here to make you believe you are unworthy of love.

Once the seeds of doubt have been planted, you'll no doubt take yourself down the rabbit hole, where self-pity and lack of self-esteem are the only things you know.

That's a slippery slope for you, as you've done so much spiritual self-work - how could such a thing happen? Perhaps your work is not yet done, Cancer.

You know you're worthy of love, and not just that - you are super lovable and kind-hearted. Don't let Moon Square Pluto get to you. Stand strong in your belief in yourself in your lovableness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

During this transit, Moon Square Pluto, you may feel as though you don't deserve love.

You might be feeling guilty about something and the transit reflects your own actions back to you so that you can that maybe you did something wrong - to someone, and now, on some strange cosmic level, you don't feel worth receiving love.

You broke someone's heart, and Moon Square Pluto has you taking responsibility for that pain. Guilt is what motivates your fear.

You fear that you'll do it again if you had the chance, and your conscience doesn't sit well with that. Still, good on you for recognizing your mistakes and for hopefully learning from them. Now - open your heart and let love in. No room for fear in there.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

There is so much fear in you, Pisces. You fear to love, you fear rejection, you fear abandonment - and most of all, you fear being vulnerable, which is your natural and most honest state.

You're not a liar, nor can you fake it - when you feel fear, everyone knows it. Unfortunately what happens is that your fear acts like a vortex that sucks the entire world in, and with a transit such as Moon Square Pluto, you're basically toast. All that's in your way of having a stable existence is fear.

Love, the thing you want most in this life is there for you - it might be begging you to drop the fear routine and just accept it in. Try, Pisces. Don't indulge in this fear for too long. If you make it a lifestyle, that's exactly what it will be - your life. Yes, trust is a tough call, but you have to start somewhere. Trust and believe.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda