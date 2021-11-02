Your daily horoscope for November 3, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday during the Moon in Libra entering Scorpio.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio with the New Moon perfecting on November 4th, 2021 starting a new lunar cycle centered on themes related to death, rebirth, inheritance, secrets.

The Moon is highly active while in Libra bringing energy to our communication in relationships, our need for change, and a want for freedom.

Scorpio season has a knack for bringing surprise events to the surface that are unexpected.

The Moon spends the first half of the day in conversation with Jupiter, Mercury, and Pluto, so it's best to expect turbulence to awaken problems that need to be resolved quickly.

If your birthday is on November 3:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

American model and actor Kendall Jenner and American comedian/actor Roseanne Barr are famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs born on November 3.

If you are a Scorpio, the zodiac signs most compatible with you include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and other Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for November 3, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Lately, you've been seeing the glass as half-empty, and you have lost hope that money, access to opportunities can be found in the way that you need.

But you're so close to striking gold, Aries, and you only need faith the size of a mustard seed.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of shared resources. This is a powerful transit for you as it brings you some luck, through someone you know or are connected with in some way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What is your intention when it comes to the relationship you're in now? Or, if you're not in a relationship, what do you want from the person you hope to date?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of commitments. You may be holding back and backing out of fear, so the end result is that relationships or dates you go on don't seem promising.

Projection can be real, especially if you've been burned before. Experience has taught you not to trust the future, but the future isn't your past. Know the difference.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What are you most grateful for? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of health and routines.

It's the little things that make your day run smoothly that fuel your sense of security. Today, the Rhythm of Life encourages you to keep things the same, only tweaking and changing what truly needs to be worked on. Don't try to take on the world when one little part of your life is all you need to focus on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Release the need to control everything, Cancer. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of creativity.

What's stopping you from fully expressing yourself? allow your imagination to explore the world even if you don't know exactly where things are headed. Give yourself permission to be a little reckless and to abandon your energy toward making something beautiful happen without there needing to be a purpose or an end goal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

One day you wake up and see the truth of your life, and it can be harsh.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of home and the family.

Scorpio season can bring out the secrets, including those in your family of origin. Where you once were unaware of habits or tendencies in parents or grandparents, now you see things clearly from the standpoint of an adult. This gives you some compassion because you're not depending on their decisions.

But, this also can help you to understand why certain things in your personal life don't work out the way that you want them to and what you need to change for yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your mind is what makes you most attractive right now. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of communication.

You've been thinking long and hard about problems and the solutions that could make life better for yourself and others. It's the spiritual energy that you are able to communicate with others that intrigues people in your life and could compel them to partner with you on a project.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Money decisions should be more practical than going on feeling, right?

Listen to good advice when it comes to spending what you earn. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of money.

Tax rules change, so it's a good idea to look up the rules and get advice from others about what you need to save and what you need to secure your own future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Important changes are in the air for you, and with this being your birth month, now is the time to do it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of identity. Look at the past and see if you're happy with today's results.

Review what's worked and what hasn't worked so you can decide on what you'd like to change in clothing, activities, and lifestyle choices.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The timing is not always right, and that may mean you have to wait until later. This can be a huge disappointment but what if the universe is doing you a favor? You need to be moderate with your activities, or at least be careful.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of karma. So, why would you push a matter that seems to be saying it's best to hold off? You can be patient for a time, can't you?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A new relationship and a fresh start are about to take place as you have opened yourself to new people. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of friends.

This can be a chance to meet with someone at an event or through an introduction from a work colleague. You will feel a strong connection that is undeniably real and meaningful for you, plus the feelings are going to be mutual.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What do you love to do? Work you enjoy is the goal, and you can find purpose in your activities if you look for it. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of career.

So if you're unhappy with the career you have now, don't hesitate to try and find a new one. Start applying and putting your feelers out for opportunities that appeal more to what you love to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you believe in something like astrology, tarot cards or crystals, it's important to find your tribe so you can enjoy talking and sharing your thoughts and interests.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at the end of the day activating your sector of beliefs. So, don't hide your interests from others. Instead, search for people who are more like you. They are out there, and you can find them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

