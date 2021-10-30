3 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Want To Talk About Love During Mercury Trine Jupiter Starting October 31, 2021

It's Halloween, and three zodiac signs who don't want to talk about love during Mercury trine Jupiter starting October 31, 2021, would like to focus on that, and that alone.

The curious part about Mercury Trine Jupiter, which occurs on October 31, is that it tends to open up our ability to express ourselves verbally, which sounds like a fantastic thing — unless, of course, you're on the receiving end of this nonstop gab session, and all of the conversation is about love, love, love.

Nothing wrong with love as a conversation topic, but what if you're that person who really doesn't want to hear about it?

You might find yourself next to someone, during this transit, who can't shut up about their love life, or maybe YOU are their love interest and they won't stop yapping about 'plans for the future' or 'when are we going to get married' etc.

In other words, sometimes you just don't want to talk about love, and Mercury Trine Jupiter brings out more yap about love than a person can take...but that's not it's only 'gift': it also makes us want to avoid hearing another word on the topic.

Oh, those adorable, gigantic, fast-spinning joker planets, how they love irony.

Zodiac Signs Who Don't Want To Talk About Love During Mercury Trine Jupiter October 31, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Oh, baby, nobody wants to avoid talking about love like you, Aries. And why? Because you know the conversation is going to roll around to commitment, loyalty - monogamy.

Yes, I said it. You are afraid of love talk. Not love itself, but the idea of having to listen to your partner — or anyone for that matter — go on and on about what they want you to do, what they want you to say, feel, dress like, be like, all in the name of love - for them... it's just more than you can tolerate.

Mercury Trine Jupiter has the power to rev up the engine of the person you're involved with, while simultaneously shutting you down.

You may want to go as 'the person who uses earplugs' for Halloween, once this transit hits town.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Unless you're prepared to fake interest for a number of hours, during Mercury Trine Jupiter, you seriously won't want to talk about love.

You've come to understand that when your partner wants to talk about love, which they will want to do in abundance, on October 31, they're not there just for the love gabfest; they want confrontation.

They want answers. They want sworn affidavits saying you are one hundred billion percent faithful to them, alone. Talking about love feels redundant and unnecessary to you. Your feeling is, "I love you. What more do I have to say?"

But, in your kindly Libra way, you'll sit it out, smile vacantly, and nod your head in appreciation.

You may even be inspired to recreate the famous scene from Star Wars when Princess Leia finally kisses Han Solo. Leia says, "I love you." Han replies, "I know."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's Halloween and Mercury Trine Jupiter is in the sky, and it is putting a spell on what feels like everyone around you.

What is it about this costume-besotted evening of fun and fright that makes people suddenly want to talk about love?

Love, of all things! We should be talking about graveyards, and candy, and witchy things.

But no, for you, Libra, you'll be listening to people — mainly your people — mainly YOUR partner talk about happy-pappy-lovey-dovey plans for the future.

WHY, you'll cry to the sky, raising your fist in rage. You do not want to talk about love. Unless of course, it leads to fully costumed sexual deviance later on that night, then maybe you'll tolerate an occasional "I love you." Happy Halloween!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda