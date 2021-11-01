3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 2, 2021

With the energy of the deep Scorpio Sun and the balance seeking Libra Moon, three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 2, 2021 could find themselves resisting the waves of change that are heading their way leading to making situations far more difficult than they actually are.

It’s normal to be fearful of changes, especially big life ones that we know will forever change the landscape of our reality.

But in the same sense, it’s also futile to try to escape it or put it off as we can’t stop what is meant for us.

In this window of time, before Eclipse Season begins with a bang thanks to the Scorpio Super New Moon on the 4th, we are feeling that pressure of impending change.

We know that it’s coming even if we don’t know exactly how it will look.

But the trick is right now, to ease into the unknown.

Instead of fearing it or casting anxiety around it, try to look at the unknown as a possibility of everything you’ve ever wanted manifesting in a divine way for you.

The more we try to resist the energies that are coming in this week, the more challenging things will become.

The key will be to not dig in our heels, not try to grasp on with our hands but instead practice trust in all things and in all ways that everything that’s happening or that you’re being guided to do is part of a bigger plan you may not yet be able to see.

This week is just the start of massive energy shifts from Eclipse Season to Jupiter entering Pisces and Venus Retrograde in Capricorn towards the end of the year.

Whether we want it to happen now is irrelevant because already things are set in motion, all we can do is choose to accept it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 2, 2021:

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Alongside so much of this change of energy, we’re going to be experiencing a Mercury-Pluto square today which will affect you greatly as Pluto is transiting your sign. Pluto is the planet that governs all that is unseen and below the surface.

He represents truth and is the ruling planet of Scorpio, so in many ways, you’ll be getting a double dose. While things in your life seem to constantly be evolving with no real basis of normality to operate from, it does feel like recently this has only amplified.

Try to look at your life from an outside perspective so that you can see what you’re missing by looking at everything from a personal standpoint. Nothing is being done to you but instead for you. Every little change or plot twist is all about realigning your life for your highest good.

Try to trust the process and ease into the changes gently when the opportunity comes your way. While you do have use of free will, the changes that are happening now will occur one way or another, so it’s best to try to go with it rather than against it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As a sign that feels the need for stability more than others, this current time period may feel very stressful because you’re not sure what to depend on as being consistent and what is only temporary. For you at this moment, you’ve been trying to grow and instill a deeper sense of healing and authenticity in all areas of your life.

Yet you’ve been doing so hoping that you won’t have to change certain areas or things about it. This is like wanting to lay in the sun but only going outside under the moon. You won’t get the results that you seek. Instead, today try to reflect on your life and what consistency really represents to you.

What do you need in your life in order to feel secure, not necessarily what you want, but what you truly need? This will allow you to hopefully meet different changes head-on without the fear of lack or of abandonment that may sometimes arise.

Right now, you are in a space where you can’t quite envision how to get to where you want from where you currently are, and that’s okay. You’re not meant to, this next part the universe is going to handle, you just need to allow it to.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With so many planets shifting into Scorpio it’s hard for you to remain emotionally detached as you sometimes try to do. We can’t just keep focusing on the tasks at hand if our hearts feel like they’re being pulled in a different direction.

Right now, it’s important to be able to give yourself time to feel everything that’s coming up for you. Not just in terms of love and emotions, though it will be, but also those feelings that you have about where life and your decisions have currently taken you.

At any given time in our life, we can always decide to change. We can always make the choice to admit that something hasn’t turned out the way that we had hoped it would and then proceed to make necessary changes to realign ourselves with our new truth.

But the basis of all of that this time for you is to feel. As much as you can be action-orientated ticking tasks and plans off your checklist, you also don’t often feel into these choices as much as you logically debate them. The thing is the next part of your path will require you to suspend logic and instead let your heart take over, which is long overdue.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.