3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 1, 2021

As we begin a new month the energy is decidedly new as we also are experiencing a change in the energetic influences that affect us and our decisions.

Today we begin the day with the Scorpio Sun and Virgo Moon but transition later in the evening into a Libra Moon.

This provides us with being on the cusp of achieving a balance that we have been working towards within ourselves and within our lives.

The week looks positive, as we are currently in the middle of the shift of three different planets changing signs as well as the Scorpio New Moon.

Mars recently entered Scorpio and in just a few days Mercury will join him there as well, prompting us to reflect on what our deepest desires are and to seek conversations and interactions that will help us explore them.

Venus on the other hand is moving into Capricorn which will have a grounding and stable effect on our romantic relationships as we seek what will last instead of being distracted by what won’t.

When we see so many planets as well as the Moon on the verge of changing signs it means that internally we can feel that a shift is coming, even if in this moment everything looks the same to the outside world.

Change is brewing but it’s not just about different decisions, instead, it’s how our growth reflects in the choices that we make.

Being on the cusp of a fresh start, even one that will be incorporating more balance within our lives can feel exhilarating, but it can also feel overwhelming as we begin to understand that in order to do so we are going to have to let go of aspects of our current path.

But when we get to a place where we are able to meet growth and change without fear, then we’re also able to finally be free to have that fresh start we’ve been dreaming of.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 1, 2021:

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Besides the Sun and Mars already being in your sign, Mercury is set to join the party in just a few days. This energy has a profound shift because it means that your inner desires, thoughts and set to begin to align with the actions that you choose to take in your life.

And it’s coming from the deepest part of you, your truth. Right now the energy may feel unsettled or even quiet, that’s okay. You likely can feel a change in perspective starting to take root in your heart and within your mind.

As much as you sometimes like to rush the process, you haven’t necessarily been doing that this time and instead are feeling much more observational. This is the space of just seeing what happens; how others show up, how you feel, and what other opportunities and signs from the universe come in.

Today you could almost be feeling more positive and hopeful than your logical mind tells you that you have the right to be. Don’t let all the thoughts of what you have on your plate or fear about making future decisions take you away from what you’re experiencing at this moment. You deserve to feel hopeful about your future because this time it is you that is creating it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Beginning the day with the Moon in your sign you may be feeling more emotional than normal, especially as it will be traveling the last few degrees over into Libra today. This can prompt not only feeling to be more prominent but also the desire to find a way to balance and make sense of all that arises.

While it’s normal to try to make sense of what it is we’re feeling, having to do that in both an earth and air sign can be challenging. But this is also part of a bigger story in which you often question yourself about what it is you’re feeling because you have a hard time seeing that it’s not usually A or B but C, all of the above.

Try to hold space for all your feelings today. Let yourself see that everything can be true, which means that you actually don’t need to limit yourself at all but instead can make the most of everything that you feel.

Sometimes you create a situation in which you feel you have to choose now, but usually, if we can decide that we don’t and can hold space for us to be certain but unknowing, passionate yet still deciding and confident yet still needing security then we can also make more of this moment.

Today, take apart the rule book and just let yourself enjoy the process of life, and of growing more into being the person you truly are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Alongside our current astrology, there is also a Mercury Jupiter trine today and because Jupiter is still currently in your sign, this means positive things for you today. An aspect with Mercury and Jupiter will bring about feelings of positivity and even a greater sense of well-being.

This is very much like a deep sense of calm and peace about your current life situation and even the changes that are right around the corner. Likely you’ve been pushing yourself to make choices in all aspects of your life so that you can continue on that path of growth to realign your life to who you truly are.

But right now, it may seem that there isn’t anything else to do, at least at this moment. While that unto itself can be a different energy to move through, today is like the reward for all the work that you’ve done recently. Enjoy feeling like you have done good.

That you have met challenges and opportunities with confidence and courage and allow yourself to just rest today and enjoy what you have created. We don’t need to tackle a new mountain every single day, sometimes it’s enough to just sit back and enjoy the view.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.

