Your daily horoscope for October 31, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday during the Moon in Virgo.

The Moon in Virgo on Sunday is grounded and practical, but the Sun encourages evaluation of what is going on in our lives so we can make changes and important tweaks to our routines including those that impact our health.

If your birthday is on October 31:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

American singer and actor Willow Smith and American actor and comedian Rob Schneider and two famous celebrities who are Scorpios born on this day.

If you are a Scorpio zodiac sign, you are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 31, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take care of yourself, Aries. Make your lifestyle choices a top priority.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about your health.

Plan a walk. Go shopping and stock up on healthier food items. Get organized.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about your romantic life.

Be open to receiving the love that you deserve. There's no reason for you to not enjoy the best that life has to offer when it comes to pleasure.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about your home.

Focus on getting things in order, not just for you, but for the people who depend on you, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about your communication.

Speak up and say what you need to say. There's really no room for secrets during this time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about your money.

You never know what you truly have until you evaluate your overall situation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about yourself.

Do a mini-assessment of your life and see how you feel about the areas you're working on and hoping to improve the most.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about your past.

History can repeat itself if you're not paying close attention to the patterns manifesting in your life that tell you it's time to make a change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about your friendships.

Keep good people in your social circle. When you sense someone is undermining you, pay attention.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about your career.

Work hard, and when you feel things are starting to improve, work a little harder. Good things are coming your way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There's a reason why you feel the way that you do, and it's a call to evaluate your spirit and the way your life is working out for you.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about your beliefs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Virgo helping you to discover something important about your secrets.

A big surprise is headed your way, and the universe is going to reveal something you need to know.

