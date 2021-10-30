3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon Trine Uranus Starting October 31, 2021

As George Michael once said in a song, "Some mistakes were built to last" and isn't that just the truth?

This goes well with Moon Trine Uranus' affect on three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart starting October 31, 2021, as we come to realize just how deep our messes are, and how ultimately trapped we can become due to some choice we made, long ago.

For many, that choice was getting into a relationship with the wrong person, who, at the time, felt like the right person.

It sure is hard to be a human being, always thinking something is fantastic, and always learning later on that it's not as fab as we thought. That's love, in a nutshell, kids. High hopes, low results.

Not to be bitter-sounding, but we do kind of ask for it. Moon Trine Uranus is the kind of transit that brings out the truth, and sometimes those truths can be harsh, and for some, it can even take us to the brink of disaster when it comes to our relationships.

Are we falling apart, and can we deal with this? Let's find out.

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart Starting October 31, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You love the idea of living in the truth, no matter the cost...and sometimes that cost is greater than you could have imagined.

Your relationship is on the rocks; Moon Trine Uranus does not foresee a favorable outcome here, in fact, its cosmic pull is allowing you to see that the end is near and clear.

You've been down this road before, and you've done all you can to mend what's been damaged, but after a while, you can only see the irrevocability of a breakup.

Nobody wants to admit that it's over, and you and your partner did put in a valiant effort to hold things together, but sometimes there is no glue strong enough to keep two people together, no matter how hard they've tried.

What was only in your mind a short time ago is now begging to be made manifest, and that is, of course, the fact that your relationship may very well be on its last legs.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Moon Trine Uranus awakens something in you, and unfortunately, it's apathy. That's not exactly the kind of trait you'd associate with 'awakening' and yet, you've been cosmically shifted into no longer caring, when it comes to the person you're involved with.

Perhaps it's that you've spent too much time together, or that you've both morphed into two different people; you're not the same people as you were when you met, and what you've both evolved into are people who simply don't care much for the other.

Will you do something about this slow-but-sure dissolution? Probably not. But it won't fester and rot; it will simply sit there, like an old grimy figurine, on a never-dusted shelf, in the house that love built.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If some mistakes were built to last, then you made that mistake a long time ago, and you're just starting to notice how sturdy that mistake really is.

You are still with the same person, and when you got together with them the first time, you had a suspicion that it might not last.

Moon Trine Uranus wakes you up and makes you admit it: it was never meant to be.

You are in a relationship that revolves around convenience, not love. Things work, but they also make you yearn for more.

During this transit, you imagine that the entire world has a better love life than you do. Don't worry, everyone has their problems, you're not the only one living in slow motion, watching your relationship fall apart. They don't call Halloween 'Devil's Night' for nothing.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda