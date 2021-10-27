Your daily horoscope for October 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday during the Moon in Cancer entering Leo.

The Moon in Leo is big, bold, and sometimes brazen. There's an element of determination to this fixed energy we have to experience over the next few days.

The Moon in Leo brings courage to the forefront of our activities for Thursday, and the Moon harmonize will oppose Jupiter and Saturn which can bring tension points up for us to assert our strengths.

If your birthday is on October 28:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

Famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs include American actress Julia Roberts, American media personality Caitlyn Jenner, and American business magnate Bill Gates.

Zodiac signs Scorpio are most compatible with include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for October 28, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be brave. Give yourself permission to play and enjoy all that life has to offer you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of pleasures. So, go have fun. Schedule a date. Look for a reason to do something that you have always wanted to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Home is where the heart is and it takes a lot of strength to decline a night out and say you want to call it a night at home.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of family. This is the perfect time to do things that you enjoy with your parents, cousins, and people who you truly feel you can be yourself around.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be brave enough to say what you really are thinking. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of communication.

Give a lot of thoughtful consideration before speaking your mind, but when you realize that it's time to say what needs to be said, the only thing that's left to do is be honest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saying you need more can feel awkward, or even selfish, but there's no shame in the fact that you have needs.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of money, and so go for the gust-o, Cancer.

You are going to get all that you want because you're focused and determined, but more than that, you're inviting the universe and others to partner with you to get the most out of life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be yourself, and when you are in doubt, repeat, be yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of identity. The next few days are so important in defining the rest of the month.

You will have lots of opportunities to come up where changes have to be made, but they are all there to groom you and move your life in the direction you know you're meant to take.

So, don't listen to how everyone else thinks you ought to live your life. Be true to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Some people just cannot be trusted. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of hidden enemies.

And, it's important to listen to your gut and not be easily influenced by other people's agendas, selfish objectives or their manipulations.

That inner voice will give you a strong sense of when someone is in it for themselves. When that happens, do what is best for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What type of friend would you be if you saw someone going in the wrong direction, making poor choices, and not say anything. Of course, you want to be supportive, but there IS a line in the sand that your relationship should not cross.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of friendships, and the door is open to intuitively know the extent that you can share your thoughts and opinions.

Don't be one of those people who knew all along that something was not right. Say what you have to say when the timing is right.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to look at your opportunities at work to see where you have an edge. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of career and social status, and all eyes are on you, Scorpio.

You stand out from the rest, so add to the conversations. Share your ideas and solutions. The good news is that people are listening.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Dig into a subject that has always wanted to learn, and maybe it involves religion or something related to the occult.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of higher learning, and your mind is wide open to gain new wisdom and knowledge from ancient subjects like mysticism, energy work, and maybe crystals, runes, and the tarot. Treat yourself to something new from your favorite new age shop and experiment with the energy that comes into your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There's nothing wrong with asking for something that's rightfully yours. So, if you feel that someone owes you an item or they have borrowed but not returned what you've given them, they say so.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of shared resources and the next few days are perfect for receiving favors others have a need to repay, (and are rightfully due to you). Call them in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It takes a lot of courage to stick by someone or something that you feel you aren't emotionally invested in anymore, but you gave your word.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of commitments, and your responsibilities to partners, both business and romantic, are on your mind more than it has been in the past. This may be so you can focus on them and bring them to completion.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's been a while but your motivation is back to get fit and to exercise. The timing could not be better, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of health.

Toss out the junk food in the fridge and replace it with healthier items. Pack up your gym back so you are ready to grab-and-go to get some fitness activities done; or if you prefer to work out at home, make a schedule.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

