3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 29, 2021

We get a chance to simply relax into the energy of today as we experience life under the Scorpio Sun and Leo Moon reminding us that life only has to be as difficult as we make it.

We’re getting a break from the usual heaviness of Scorpio to relax into the joy that Leo brings.

While there are some big changes ahead in astrology with planets shifting signs and the unofficial start of Eclipse Season just a few days away with the New Moon in Scorpio, today is a chance to just enjoy the present moment.

This is a day of great energy when we can tune into the fun and the playtime of life’s greatest moments not to escape what we have to do, or deal with, but because sometimes it’s us that makes life difficult not the other way around.

Finding what brings us joy but more importantly how we give that away is a key part for being able to figure out how to live life more on our terms.

While today may be just a great day to enjoy whatever fun or relaxing times we can, it also serves as a reminder that we don’t actually have to make things that complicated in life.

We get to choose what lens we see life through.

If we believe that everything will be challenging or hard, then that is what we will receive.

But if instead, we can understand that we set the vibrational tone for every other aspect of our life then we will ultimately be the creators of our own reality.

So, enjoy the energy of today, but also use it to look for ways that you can bring that into your life so that you get to enjoy more of it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 29, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today’s a much-needed break from the craziness that you’ve been going through, even if everything has looked fine to those on the outside, you know the truth of what’s been going on.

And today isn’t going to solve all your life problems, nor is it going to be a monumental moment in your week but it’s going to give you an opportunity to not think quite as much as you have been.

It’s admirable to meet problems head on like you have been and to try to face them with courage and honesty. But sometimes the more we think about something the more we end up going in circles unsure of where we’re going to land.

Take the energy today to simply enjoy yourself. It doesn’t mean that tomorrow you may not decide to make a major life decision but only that you believe you deserve to rest and be happy along the way of that process.

For you though, it’s also sometimes learning that inaction is also an action, because sometimes the best way to make something happen is simply by letting it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Being deep into your emotions is where you prefer to live, but sometimes, even you need to surface for a bit. Because you tend to live so deep within your heart, acting and thinking so frequently, you don’t always give yourself a chance to just be.

Obviously, this is why your time alone is so precious to you, but you also need to give yourself a chance to pause on reflecting on the meaning of your life path and just enjoy life as a human.

No matter how mystical others see you, in this lifetime anyway you’re human which means getting to enjoy those parts of your life.

Today think of ways to drop down into your body, to not overthink or even over feel, but simply just do. Whether that’s a day spent out walking around, pizza with friends, a great movie; allow yourself to have meaningless fun.

Of course, though, nothing is really meaningless, so ultimately this is to teach you how to have greater balance in your overall life. You can contemplate the mysteries of the universe any day, but make sure you come up for air once in a while to laugh at the ridiculousness of it all too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You’ve been really going through the paces lately when it comes to how you feel about yourself and how that ends up affecting the relationships in your own life.

It’s been hard seeing certain lenses that you weren’t yet ready to, but it’s also been emotionally tiring feeling like no matter how much work you do, there is still always more.

Today though is a chance to just kick back and forget a time when you thought having work to do meant you somehow weren’t good enough.

Come back to yourself. Find what lights you up. Prioritize fun and relaxation and make sure that you don’t let any of those pesky voices remind you of all you have to do to mess today up.

Tomorrow can be a day to get back to it and take care of life in the normal competent stride that you have, but today is one to lighten up, have fun and see where the wind takes you.

This will actually end up being exactly what you need, which will help put some of those pieces together for you and help you remember that nothing in life is worth it if it takes away any of our joy.

