Your daily horoscope for October 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday during the Moon in Cancer.

The Moon in Cancer will square Mercury on Wednesday bringing several personal relationship problems to the surface for all zodiac signs.

The Moon will also harmonize with Neptune provoking clarity where false expectations come to light and can be managed in healthier ways.

If your birthday is on October 27:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

Famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs which include Kelly Osbourne and Theordore Roosevelt.

Zodiac signs Scorpio are most compatible with include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for October 27, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Conversations among family members can be triggering today, and in part, your need for security and a sense of safety is on the line - on an emotional level.

The Cancer Moon squares Mercury in Libra, so these difficulties present themselves as overwhelming challenges.

Their purpose? It's to grow you, Aries. So don't step away from the conflict. Instead, lean in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may have lots to say, and for some, there can be themes that repeat or sound a bit like a broken record.

There is a reason you are stuck in a cycle is due to feelings of anxiousness that are left unresolved.

The Cancer Moon trines Neptune, and this brings an opportunity to work through this problem with a friend who is unassociated with the matter altogether. Pick up the phone or text, Taurus. Don't go through this alone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are things that you need to grab hold of and control more than you have been, Gemini, and it looks like it involves personal property you want to buy or maybe something you already own.

The Cancer Moon squares Mercury in Libra in your sector of romance. Perhaps you've been buying things to try and win over the affection of another person.

This won't work, and you know it. It's best to let people show you who they are, and then you can respond in kind. Ease your mind, things will work themselves out naturally.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are working through a few things and this is not an easy process for you.

Breaking from some standard of expectation that comes from a long line of leaders in your family is going to be hard.

Yet, the Cancer Moon squares Mercury in Libra, and this allows you to tune into your feelings about this difficult and challenging process.

You get to become the leader in your own life. It will require you to break from the noise, but nothing you can't handle once you feel sure that you're able to do this one on your own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The past is tough emotionally on you, and yet there's room to make changes in health and your routines.

The Cancer Moon opposes Pluto and this pushes you to do things that you could not have done before. Now, your resilience is strong and your patience has grown.

You have patience and wisdom that you lacked in the past, and these come from the lessons life has taught you over the last month or so. A great thing for you to use now that the year is almost over.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friends are a soft place to land for you, and it's good to keep in touch with people you've lost touch with the last few months.

The Cancer Moon trines Neptune, and some of these ties are going to come to a close.

Closure is a big theme for you this week, and you may find that it's good to be the initiator of the dialogue to get a sense of control of the timing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With your desire for respect and a sense that your reputation may be on the line, there is a reason why your guards are up and you want to have things done in a certain way.

The Cancer Moon squares Mercury in Libra, and this pushes you to think about the future and to be self-protective. Caution is never a bad idea, especially when you sense it's needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Hope is eternal and you are more than optimistic as the Sun in your sign gives you a chance to hit the restart button in a few areas of your life.

The Cancer Moon Opposition Pluto, your ruling planet in Capricorn is a wonderful time to write, journal, think and to plan the future. The next week is strongly supportive for changes you feel you need to make, and many of them are doable and within easy reach.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Cancer Moon Opposition Pluto brings intensity to your sector of money.

You get lucky, Sagittarius. Something is coming through for you through a gift or a generous offer from a job, colleague or a friend. The timing could not be better.

With Jupiter direct in your sector of contracts, the chance to make a deal, sign a new contract or accept a job are wide open to you - in all sorts of positive ways.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love and partnership is not too much to ask when the Cancer Moon trines Neptune in your sector of communication.

Someone may have a situation end and this removes a block that was preventing you from getting what it is that you wanted.

You may be in the right place at the right time, unexpectedly, and a positive turn of events in your favor falls right into place.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Health and wellness are meant to be at the top of your priority list, and the Cancer Moon indicates that there are some soul-building benefits for you as well.

The Moon is opposite Pluto in your enemy sector. This intensity pulls you to make a sweeping change when it comes to toxic alliances.

Some need to end, Aquarius, and you already know which ones those are. It's time to say good-bye and move on to healthier, more holistic relationships.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Romance, creativity and playful energy is in the air as the Cancer Moon trines Neptune in your house of self.

It's a signal to remove obstacles that hinder your ability to be the free spirited person that you are. Some weight that's been holding you down is ready to lift, and you should seize the opportunity to have fun when you can.

