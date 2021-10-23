Your daily horoscope for October 24, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday during the Moon in Gemini.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury direct, and so we are analytical, thoughtful, and forward in our actions.

We can solve problems, and when feeling stuck find solutions or a workaround.

Inner child work is helpful, and hopeful, too because of what we realize through our experiences this Sunday.

If your birthday is on October 24:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

Famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs which include American singer/songwriter Drake and American actor Kevin Kline.

Zodiac signs Scorpio are most compatible with include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for October 24, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Seek out social interactions that engage you in big and small ways.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of relationships. The Moon encourages conversations, problem solving and discussing matters that involve your community.

The day is perfect for checkout any events that are in your local area. If you enjoy long car drives, maybe head off to the city or go to a national park to walk a trail with your best friend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have lots of great things to look forward to, but it's also important to safeguard your health. The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of routines.

The day is perfect for hitting the reset button and deciding what types of physical milestones you'd like to reach.

Get back to working out, start shopping to make healthier meals at home. Look for ways to improve your life by targeting your lifestyle choices.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What's better than having a friends over to make something fun together?

Perhaps some apple cider or your family's best cookie recipe is on the list of top things you want to do with your bestie.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of creativity, and it's time to bring out the fall decorations including putting out Halloween decorations or setting a few gourds around the kitchen to bring a little touch of pizzaz into your house.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Home will feel more cozy with some finishing touches that bring back memories of the people you love.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of home, so why not celebrate the concept of family by putting pictures in photo albums or into a new frame and hang them on the walls. Walking down memory lane can be a lot of fun for you this weekend.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Try not to let too much time fly by while on the phone. Maybe meet up in person.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of communication, and you'll be wanting to have a lot of conversation and catch up with family and the latest news.

The day is perfect for curling up on the couch and web surfing or getting on the computer and writing emails or starting to journal again, if you've stopped.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Make time to think about the future ways you'd like to make money. You may have some sort of project or plan you're interested in trying out but no idea where to start.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of money. So use this energy to begin somewhere.

Create a business plan, even if you just begin with one or two sentences on what you'd enjoy or where you may need help getting organized.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's lots of potential to make important changes and even a few improvements on your physical appearance while the Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of identity.

Get a hair cut. Maybe it's time to get a manicure or pedicure, too. Go window shopping to see what fashion items you'd like to try on for the fall.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can't always talk things through when someone is unwilling to listen, and then the enemy becomes the time you've lost and you can't recoup.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of hidden enemies, so you have to be mindful of how you spend your energy right now. There are lots of things you might want to accomplish but unable to because of the current situation. You may just need to give things a little more time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends are the spice of life, and you are in a strong position to have an enjoyable weekend surrounded by people who fill your heart with joy and give you a sense of belonging.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of friendships. Make a plan to not spend this weekend at home alone, or if you prefer to hang out solo, break up your quiet time by reconnecting with a friend over coffee or grabbing a bite to eat.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do things that help to engage your network. Comment on other people's social media posts including on LinkedIn. Join a group or two that you think will be helpful to your professional growth.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of career, and you benefit from staying connected with others online, especially if you're looking for a job and would like a few friends to keep their eyes open too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The best classroom can be one that you create by being with a person who loves to talk, debate and share what they have been watching. Don't shy away from a little bit of intensity in conversations.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of higher learning, and this allows you to sharp and alert when talking about religion, astrology, and anything else that you enjoy learning about.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have a lot coming your way, and it can be a wonderful time for you emotionally, and perhaps, financially, too.

The Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Libra, your sector of shared resources. So money can come in to you from a friend or partner.

You might be a bonus because a deal came through at your job or maybe a refund check comes your way due to an error in your favor. Lots of great things can manifest for you before the end of this weekend.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

