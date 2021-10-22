Your daily horoscope for October 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday during the Moon in Taurus entering Gemini.

We have our thoughts activated, and it drives a desire to research topics and take strong action, especially with the Sun in the sign of Scorpio.

On Saturday, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, and it brings strong insight and thoughtful conversations.

The Moon trines Saturn and so we need to act reservedly.

This is a wonderful time to be careful and cautious.

If your birthday is on October 23:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

Famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs which include American actor Ryan Reynolds and "Weird Al" Yankovich.

Zodiac signs Scorpio are most compatible with include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for October 23, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A great day to chat with others and explore your options is here. The Moon enters Gemini, your sector of communication.

Good news! You benefit greatly when the Moon is in the sign of Gemini. The Moon brings you extra analytical energy and the strength to say what you need to say with conviction.

You can multitask and get much done over the next few days while the Moon sweeps over your North Node, too - your sector of career and social status.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Gemini enters your sector of money. When the Moon enters the sector of income generating opportunities, this is your time to look at different streams of income and a potential you have to make financial gains.

Think about online business opportunities, or have a meeting with a financial advisor to see how to make the most of what you are currently earning.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Gemini your sector of personal development. When luna is in your sign, you get you an extra boost of drive and resourcefulness.

You have plenty of opportunities to do things that you have been putting off for yourself. Take this time to clear away any old energy, to remove clutter, clean out the closet, and get organized.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Gemini your sector of hidden enemies.

Never underestimate the power of the delete button when it comes to your social media.

With this Moon activating your toxic relationships, you will find it easier to let go.

Anyone that seems to not be an ally, may need some distance from you. Don’t be wishy-washy about it, just make a decision.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Gemini your sector of friends.

This is a wonderful time for socializing and getting together with others. It’s also a great window of opportunity to build a website, look into a new computer, or to back up your technology, especially if you have not done so this month due to retrograde drama.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Gemini your sector of career and social status.

Put your feelers out and don’t allow yourself to become stagnant in the area of your work.

Look for a new job opportunities, internships, or take a class that you are able to squeeze into your busy schedule - perhaps one that’s available online.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Gemini your sector of belief. Even if you are not one who is prone to look into religion, you may feel more connected to your higher power and become curious about faith over all.

This is a great time to start to speak an intention and or to learn more about the law of attraction, and apply it to your own life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Gemini your sector of shared resources. You may receive a money wire or perhaps you may find it to irresistible to not get a lottery ticket.

This is when the resources from others seem to flow naturally your way. Perhaps you may receive a gift from a relative or friend, or inherit a valuable item. Only good news for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Gemini, your sector of commitments. This is a great time to reactivate any dating profiles you let go inactive.

Also if you have made promises to deliver certain types of services or items for work-related purposes, now is the time to fulfill them.

Think about your time commitments, and decide which ones need to get put under the lesser priority list and prioritize the ones that you know need to be done promptly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Gemini your sector of work. This is a good time for you to get quite a few tests done as you have quite a bit of energy coming from Gemini's air sign qualities.

Your analytical side could have you sitting in front of a computer for hours doing research on an important topic. Or having great conversations with someone like a mentor who can give you good advice on a plan that you are stuck on

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Gemini your sector of romance. Conversation and deep, soulful talks are what you’re all about this weekend.

This is a wonderful time to focus on the depth of someone’s mind versus any other things that you normally seem to pay attention to when looking for love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Gemini your sector of home.

If it’s been a while since you’ve caught up with family due to work or other obligations, this is a great time for you to make phone calls, touch base with parents, and reconnect with friends from childhood.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

