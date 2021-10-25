Your daily horoscope for October 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday during the Moon in Cancer.

Stability is hard to find when the Moon in the zodiac sign of Cancer works in soft harmony with Uranus the planet of miracles and sudden chaotic events.

We are forced to venture outside of our comfort zones. This could mean divine intervention takes place or something out of the ordinary creates awareness that moves a person in a new direction.

Venus will be in a square with the planet of dissolvement. Jobs can end. Contracts can be terminated. Relationships can come to a place of closure.

Lots of changes, but even in moments of sorrow, we find some forms of healing, growth and even mercy.

If your birthday is on October 26:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

Famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs which include American politician Hillary Clinton and American singer/songwriter Keith Urban.

Zodiac signs Scorpio are most compatible with include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for October 26, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's one of those zany days where little makes sense until the day is over. You'll feel like you've entered a strange movie with you as the star.

The Moon in Cancer sextiles Uranus bringing sudden and unexpected change to your home life. Keep your mind clear as you will want to maintain a level head to make quick decisions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Pause before speaking, and when you're unsure about something, just admit it and don't worry about it.

Words can be problematic when you just say what comes to mind during the Moon in Cancer sextile Uranus. Start the day a little more in tune with your own feelings.

Don't worry that you are taking too long to reply to text messages or things that feel time-sensitive. What you need to do is remain calm and thoughtful. It will save you a lot of grief and trouble.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sudden money problems can be expected as the Moon in Cancer sextiles Uranus in your personal property sector. Don't let this worry you, however.

You may find the instability actually is helpful to reveal problems in your budget that need tweaking. Make a little time to go over finances and check any statements that may have autopays you didn't authorize.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friends have their place, but today, you may find that they rock the boat a bit in your home life during the Moon in Cancer sextile Uranus.

There can be so many other things you need to tend to but someone in your social circle needs a little help without much time to spare.

This could put you in a crisis as you have to make a snap decision. Think through your priorities throughout the day to know in advance what you should or should not say yes to so you stay in line with your own schedule.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A past work associate or an employer could suddenly decide to reach out to you today. The Moon in Cancer harmonizing with Uranus can bring old opportunities back to you.

Your old job, or one that seems to match your interests could bring a promising opportunity, but you will want to get the details to make sure it's something you truly desire.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Go on a spiritual quest with a friend, perhaps in search of a fresh deck of tarot cards or to get your palm reading done.

The Moon in Cancer sextiles Uranus and this activates your sector of beliefs.

If you need a little pick-me-up a spiritual day in search of connections with nature and your higher power can be found, but you don't have to go it alone.

You can do it with a friend, or even your partner, via yoga or a walk along the beach to observe the Moon.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Cancer sextiles Uranus activating your shared resources sector, and this could become a surprise confession of care and concern from someone whom you thought was off-limits or too guarded to allow anyone close.

You may be surprised to see their heart on the sleeve, opening up to you to share how they feel, and say things you didn't know.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

All relationships, including professional ones can hit a snag, and this can mean you have to work harder to bring things back around.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The Moon in Cancer sextiles Uranus in your sector of commitment, and problems can surface causing division, misunderstanding and concern. Don't give up easily. Conflicts can be helpful, so intend to partner as best as you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The last thing you need right now is problems that give you anxiety, so caution is needed, especially when you feel unsure about a situation you're involved in.



But, change is not always negative. Dynamic shifts can mean important events are taking place, and you need to pay attention.

The Moon in Cancer sextiles Uranus and this is a harmonious energy, so remain positive! A miraculous turn of circumstances is on the horizon, and promising for your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love can feel unsteady as the Moon in Cancer sextiles Uranus in your sector of romance. This is an exciting time for love and it invites you to be spontaneous when you can.

Look for opportunities to do something sweet to reignite your relationship, especially if work and responsibilities have made it difficult to connect with each other.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some families have one person who stands out from the rest, and the Moon in Cancer sextiles Uranus activating your sector of home, can make you feel like you're the black sheep of the family.

You just want to blend in or get along - but can't, and this can test your resolve to be true to yourself. The most important thing for you right now is to remain confident in who you are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Cancer sextiles Uranus and this creates a sense of urgency in your relationships, surrounding communication. Getting a message across can be tough.

It's best to put certain topics on hold when you feel that you're not getting anywhere. Arguing will be unproductive.

Besides, all conversations have an end point eventually, and you may feel as though you really want and need to just get things off your chest but if others aren't ready to listen, it may be best to wait.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.