3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Numb In Love During The Moon Opposite Venus Starting October 24, 2021

Three zodiac signs who feel numb in love during the Moon opposite Venus starting October 24, 2021, will find themselves inwardly saying, "Oh boy, what did I get myself into?"

When it comes to being in a relationship, not every moment is sweetness and light, and sometimes, when we realize we may not know what's going on or why, we adopt this weird feeling of numbness.

That numbness screams silently: WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON AND WHY AM I HERE?

Venus, our planet of love, will be challenged to a duel of sorts, when it is Opposite the Moon.

We will be very much in touch with our love for another person, and yet - we will also be questioning its nature - why, how, who, where, what is this thing all about - and more so: How did I get here and is this really what I want?

The internal questioning will be fast and furious, and as we continue to gaslight ourselves into a shocked oblivion, slowly but surely, that feeling of numbness will creep in and act like a sedative.

Love is such a big deal; we are born to believe this is IT, the grand act, the thing that defines us...but what if it isn't that grand, or believable - or defining? Gah! Sometimes all we can do to understand the love in our lives is cuddle up in a ball of confusion, and pray for numbness.

Zodiac Signs Who Feel Numb In Love During The Moon Opposite Venus Starting October 24, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With so many options for emotional output, there's only one for you, Gemini - and that is numbness. You have such a gigantic mind, and you trouble yourself over and over with these choices - decisions you can never possibly make.

You may be with someone right now - but what are you feeling for them? You're doing what's expected of you, and all that seems to get you is the desire for something else.

The grass is always greener on someone else's lawn, for you, Gemini, and because you can never truly find peace in the moment, that moment tends to make you feel desensitized.

And the strange part is - you're more comfortable feeling numb than you are feeling...alive, active, involved. Moon Opposite Venus encourages you to dive deep into that safe place, and that safe place is one where no feelings are felt at all.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Numbness is your natural habitat, when it comes to love, life and work. While that doesn't sound too good, it's become a survival technique for you.

Because you are somewhat of a perfectionist, you find yourself disappointed most of the time, and living in that kind of annoyed state can only be comforted with numbness.

Your love life is something you've accepted, settled for. It's not getting better, and it's not getting worse; it's just 'there' being whatever it's morphed into. Moon Opposite Venus emphasizes your need to escape reality.

It's not self-destructive, it's simply your way of dealing with everything. You don't have it in you to start a war with your partner, nor do you have blind faith in the idea that it's going to get better. You simply switch on the TV and let yourself go to the land of Netflix, where you remain 'comfortably numb'.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Moon Opposite Venus gives you the luxury of acceptance; whatever is going on in your love life - that's the way it is. There will be no change, no improvement, and no trying. Your partner is...not like you. They are energetic, possibly even manic; they do things their way and you do things your way, which you consider to be the better of the ways.

Life works for you because you're orderly and considerate. If only everyone could be a clone of you, Capricorn. Still, it was your choice to live with someone who is the polar opposite of you, and after a while, their personality grates on your nerves.

What to do? You love this person and have no intention of leaving them - and life goes on no matter what you feel, so, you may experience some numbness in this relationship. It may end up being your go-to emotional state.

