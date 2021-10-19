3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Make Their Relationship Official Starting October 20, 2021

What makes today, October 20, 2021 so special - and so powerful - are the amazing transits that influence the day.

For instance, we have a Full Moon in Aries, Opposite Mars and Square Pluto.

This is just the kind of cosmic event that presses us on, when it comes to things like love, passion and commitment.

Because of this big, bold and boisterous energy, we will see some partnerships take their journey to the next level.

There will be announcements of engagement and marriage.

There will be couples who suddenly come forth to show the world that they are, indeed, together.

Passions are on high, during this transit, so sexual energy is going to be way up there as well - The Full Moon works on our mental state, and it's at its peak right now, allowing us to see so much potential in the relationship we're presently in.

We will want to touch and hold, kiss and adore - and we will want to let the world know that we 'made it'.

We're the ones who are on our way to something 'official' - and much pride will resound.

Which 3 signs will want to make the relationship official starting October 20, during the Full Moon in Aries?

Zodiac Signs Who Want To Make Their Relationship Official Starting October 20, 2021: Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There is an underlying reason why you might suddenly wish to sign, seal and deliver your relationship to a new, more permanent status, and that is due to fear.

You are afraid that if you don't do it now, you'll never be able to 'settle down.'

You don't even know if you believe in settling down, but 'everyone else is doing it' so you feel a little too much like an outcast if you don't join the Lemmings club.

And, you will.

You are way over being emotionally drained - you want the stereotype and you're about to make it happen.

You want the full time partner and the family - and if you haven't made that a reality yet, there's still some time - and you know it.

And so, you go for it. You're about to surprise everyone in your life with a major announcement about the state of your love life.

Here's the fun part: you're not going to regret it, Gemini.

Who'da thunk it!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are generally not the ultimate person to demand commitment, or even a relationship, for that matter - however, this Full Moon in Aries, Square Pluto is going to make you want to take control of every aspect in your life and whip it into shape.

This means your love life, which you feel has been 'just there' doing nothing.

You want it to do something, and you feel that maybe your partner needs the inspiration of having somewhere to go with you - like marriage, for instance.

Libra's all over will be proposing marriage this week - not because of some spur of the moment impulse, but because you've weighed the pros and cons of it all, and the pros seem to outweigh the cons by a large margin.

And so, it's marriage and commitment for you.

What could go wrong?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This Full Moon in Aries makes you aware of something within yourself - something you want to change: you are made at yourself for not being more open.

You see that you've blown several great opportunities due to your 'know-it-all-ness' and now you wish you had kept your mouth shut.

You are presently with someone whom you really and truly care for.

They have mentioned the idea of taking it a step further, perhaps even starting a family together.

You've listened to them, but you've never given a proper response; and they are still waiting...but you sense that they are not going to wait forever, and this upsets you because you really do wish to be with them; you don't want them to go.

And so, the fear of being abandoned sets you on a new direction - the one of commitment and 'making it official.'

There will be no doubt left in you; this is the right thing to do, and you will feel a rush of power as soon as you make the announcement of your official relationship status.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda