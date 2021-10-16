One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 17, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, October 17, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in indecisive Libra which asks for balance, and the Moon is in Pisces who hides from problems.

Our one card tarot reading for October 17, 2021, is change.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Number 5 which is chaotic and always changing.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 5 include actresses Angelina Jolie and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

What does Sunday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

If it's important, it's important enough to plan.

You sometimes fly by the seat of your pants and still manage to make everything perfect, but this time you may not want to take a risk that could land you in disappointment.

Do your due diligence and see things through by carefully thinking through your next steps.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You don't want to be the one who quits. If you don't stick to goals you won't accomplish things.

Your dreams won't come true, and you won't accomplish what you hope to achieve in life. You're not a quitter! You're the bull.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Sometimes you can get stuck in a pattern. You have to be creative to accomplish your dreams and when you are stuck come up with alternatives. Life is never going to be fair, so think of a workaround. You can do it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

It may sound good to be so focused, but there are times when one idea won't do it for you.

You are taking a risk of being in the same situation as you are now. If you want things to change, you need to start with yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You don't see that you're in a predicament, and this is why it's good to have friends that you love and trust.

They see what you're doing to yourself and call you out. It might be time to listen.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You've been feeling sad and down, even worthless at times. It just feels easier to just lay around and sleep.

It's hard to get out of this funk, so you have to just pretend a little bit and try something different.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You have too many things happening at one time and it's easy to feel overwhelmed. You're dealing with a loss of control.

Tackle the small things first, and that can help you to alleviate your situation.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

You never thought you'd rise to the top, but here you are. Doesn't it feel wonderful to hit the jackpot and feel like you belong and matter? You've reached success. Enjoy yours.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You can make money with others and collaborate.

It's a wonderful thing to have partners that you can rely on and build something amazing with. Don't take it for granted. Treasure it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

It's hard to follow your heart when you think you're in love with two people. You may not even know what your heart will decide.

Make a list of your pros and cons. It's not going to be easy, but you'll know when the right choice is ready to be made.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

When you're the first person to start something new it makes you unique. It's frightening at first, but there are no rules. Right or wrong, indifferent all the choices are yours.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone is lying to you, and it's a terrible feeling when you can't trust someone. You may not want to call them out on their garbage, but they will get caught even if you don't.

