Your daily horoscope for October 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday during the Moon in Taurus entering Gemini.

A new solar season is here with the Sun in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

This is a dark, dark transit as the Sun brings light and the courage of Leo (the sign that it rules) to the depths of our secrets, rebirth matters, life and death and even sexuality.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, so we are super charged and analytically activated.

Past life matters, psychic awareness and growth are all available through the weekend, as the Moon transits through the North and South nodes bringing insight to our work and also unfinished business related to a past life.

If your birthday is on October 22:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

Famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs which include Katy Perry, Julia Roberts, and Emma Stone, who were also born on October 22 include American rapper and singer Shaggy and author speaker, Deepak Chopra.

Zodiac signs Scorpio are most compatible with include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for October 22, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The spotlight is on wealth for the next 30 days, and The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of shared resources.

Wow, what an amazing time for you as the doors of discovery open from friends, family, and even at a job.

Responsibilities could increase for you, but you may be surprisingly more ready than you believe.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love is on the way, so get prepared. The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of commitments.

You may feel as though everything falls right into place for you and the right person. Get ready for an exciting ride, as the intensity is dialing up to a 10.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your meticulous ways are about to kick up a notch, and your tendency to note the details heightened. The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of daily duties.

There's a lot going on in your life, so getting organized, structured and prepared are all in order and you might find it really helps to set the tone for the rest of this year.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Heart pumping romance. It could be the turning of the season or the Sun entering Scorpio activating your sector of romance, but there's an energy in the air that tells you more than the season is turning.

You're turning too, and the anticipation you feel is real - it's going to be a wonderful month starting today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Get cozy. It's time to pull out your comfortable clothes and allow yourself permission to sink into your routine and relax.

The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of home, and this is where you can entertain the more sultry side of you. Think cashmere sweaters and perfumes with hints of fall. It's time to relax and enjoy more me-time, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You aren't always the chattiest one in the group, but you do crave more one-on-one conversation with friends and family.

The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of communication, so schedule more coffee dates and consider rejoining social membership groups that fit with your professional interests once again. You won't regret reconnecting with old friends and catching up again.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Save as much as possible, and you will feel much better when your bank account has returned to good health and you're confident that finances are starting to bounce back.

The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of money, so you may be earning more and finding new ways to generate an income. It's time to start hustling before things lull down at the end of the year.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Life is looking great, and it's time to make your improvements. You have been doing quite a bit of reflecting, and you really know where you'd like for your 2022 to go.

The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of identity and personal development. So, if you're thinking about going back to college, taking a certification course or create your own book list and start reading.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You live and you learn, and then you endure. The thing is that with good things coming your way in December, you have to go through some house cleaning this month.

The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of hidden enemies, and this is where things get a bit sticky for you. An ex can show up, a toxic friend becomes intolerable, and you may not want to put up with anymore problems.

The line gets drawn in the sand, especially now that your ruling planet has turned direct. This is a time of change, and good ones. So get ready.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have to truly know someone to understand the depths of your friendship.

So, when you go through some tough times together, that's when the blindfold gets taken off and you see each other in all your rawness.

The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of friendship, and during this season. you're about to dig into the meaning of being a good friend, and this will make your relationship much stronger.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Power up! This is your time to grow when the Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of career and social status.

Position yourself in such a way that people can't help but notice how serious you are at work to get the job done.

Come in a little earlier and dress up a bit more. Pay attention to the details, and look for ways to solve problems.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The world is one giant place to learn and grow from, and the lessons of life are endless.

The Sun enters Scorpio activating your sector of higher education, so allow your mind to break free from any restrictions you feel have been placed on you: spiritually or emotionally. This season is meant for you to embrace the unknown.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.