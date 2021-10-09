3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 10, 2021

Ah, here we are in Libra Sun, having our last fling with balance and ease, and we're not alone - we've got Moon in Sagittarius and Saturn going Direct, today. For certain signs, this means let's get down to business; we're feeling strong and clearheaded, and there are deals to be made and scores to be settled.

October 10, 2021 works out well for three zodiac signs who will have a great day in particular: Taurus, Cancer and Pisces. You guys will see an uptick in your ability to produce, and one things leads to another, meaning it's going to be a highly productive work day for these signs of the Zodiac. Expect to finish projects on time. You will be delivering excellence today.

When Saturn goes Direct after a long retrograde season, it's like a burst of fresh air comes rushing in - but that rush may contain confusion, as this is a large planet, one associated with madness, and when it goes Direct, it's usually a major big deal.

So, you are lucky to get away with having a great day today, as this one could essentially become very tricky. You'd be advised to stay the course and try not to let anything get in your way.

Which Signs Will Have a Great Day Oct 10, 2021?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You, of all people, are really trying hard to get your life together. So far, so good - and even when you feel the negative tug of influential planets, you have been very good, lately, about seeing them for what they are, rather than making these issues into something they are not.

It's all about balance and clarity for you today, Taurus, and you are completely on board with working that positive vibe. What's working for you today is Moon Sextile Jupiter, which makes your dreams suddenly seem very possible.

In fact, this is your basic attitude today - you see the future and it looks good, so you want to go after it. You want to believe and so far, believing has gotten you all the things you want.

It's a win-win situation today, Taurus, and attitude is what's going to bring you success. Your attitude is happy and positive, and that's going to do the trick.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You, who are ruled by the Moon, should be feeling quite stimulated today, as we have Moon Sextile Mercury, Moon Sextile Mars, Sun Sextile Moon, Moon Square Neptune and Moon Sextile Jupiter. Throw in Saturn Direct and we're having a party now, and that party is for you, Cancer.

These are all transits you can work with and benefit from, but it's going to take a finely tuned mind and a plan of action - which, you have and will use for today's purposes.

You are on the way to a great success, today, and that's going to come due to your ability to ride out the storm and act accordingly.

No false moves from you today, you are only there to make things work. Should they look as though they are about to fail, you will come in at the eleventh hour, so to speak, to make sure all goes according to plan. It's a good day for you, Cancer, as your mindset is for success only, which means that everything else has to take a backseat.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

When Moon Square Neptune, Pisces gets a day off. This means that you are being excluded, intentionally, from the hassles and stresses of the day. The reason this is possible is because recently you've been putting in the mental work to keep yourself calm and at peace...and it's working.

There's a good chance you've recently started some kind of spiritual practice, such as mediation or yoga - and it's starting to make you feel better. So, when days like this one come by, you are ready to make it pleasant - because you've learned how to do so.

This is a grand coup for you, a real victory. So, while your neighbors may be hostile or disagreeable, you will be fully prepared to let their issues roll off your back, like water.

Resilience and stability is your workable stance today, and with this kind of equipoise, you will be able to get much done today. A good day indeed.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda