3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day October 9, 2021

Lucky for everyone, the Moon is waxing in Sagittarius, which means that no matter what happens today, it can't really be 'that' bad.

Our main problem today, however, is the presence of Mercury Conjunction Mars, which is like taking the fast track to bad communication and argumentative speech.

This is the kind of day where everyone starts out with high hopes and great intentions.

We've got Moon Conjunction Venus, which works well with Moon in Sagittarius - that's how the day starts out; all hope, all health, all fair and kind...then, *knock knock, it's me, Mars...*

The three signs of the Zodiac that will feel this soft-but-real punch in the gut will be the signs that are presently the most vulnerable, and the most level-headed - Taurus, Libra and Pisces.

These three signs will have the chance today to show themselves that they can walk away from a fight, as well as turn the other cheek in an argument.

Stamina and emotional endurance is what's required for these signs, today.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day October 9, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

All you really want these days is love, sweet love - especially because at this point, it's very much a reality for you.

Things are doing well with you and your person, and you've gotten a little lazy, meaning, you now think everything is going your way. Alas,

Mars is in the mood to be a serious brat and will go out of 'his' way to stir the soup a bit.

You may be on the verge of having 'your first fight' with that special new person, and as things like this go - you can expect a little (yes, just a little) heartbreak.

Nothing is wrong, it's just life pulling its punches and having a little fun with the natives, meaning humanity.

What's going to see you through is Moon in Sagittarius, which will act as a buffer to all the mania that Mercury Conjunction Mars is about to bring. Hang tight - nobody cruises through trouble like you, Taurus.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This may be the kind of day where at one point during it, you just throw up your hands and say, "Do your worst, planetary monsters!" It's the kind of day where no matter what good you intend to bring, there's something just waiting around every corner to sabotage your moves.

You wake up ready, willing and able to help others, be available for co-workers, and practice lovingkindness - this is your intention, and then...the challenges start up.

This means, that in spire of your super sweet attitude today, no one's listening to you, Libra, and that is not only infuriating - it's counter productive.

Nothing is getting done, and no one seems to care. Are they all insane? Has everyone on planet Earth gone batty? Well, actually, it's mostly you, Libra, because you made the mistake of thinking everyone else was on your level today. Kindness tomorrow?

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Because we have a couple of 'sensitive' transits - Moon in Sag and Moon Conjunct Venus, you'll be feeling particularly emotional, and this may lead to oversensitivity and...drama.

You stand to get into an argument with a family member today, which has all the possibility of escalating into a world war - if you let yourself go too far.

Yes, you are the one responsible for how far it goes, so you need to be conscious of how much emotion you let out today.

Within this day you're also battling the influence of Moon Sextile Saturn, which almost guarantees that your argument will veer off into ridiculous new territory, where all parties concerned no longer know what they are fighting about.

Absurdity is what you can expect today, Pisces. Just another day in Absurdity World.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda