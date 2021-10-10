One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 11, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, October 11, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are in a position to do great things and to have lots of energy with the Moon in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Our one card tarot reading for October 11, 2021, is about power.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the power house.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 include American actress and comedian Lucille Ball and Country singer/songwriter Faith Hill.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, October 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

The end of chaos is here, and things are finally starting to resettle. Look forward to stability, Aries.

The foundation will no longer feel like it's falling down from beneath you. You'll get a chance to relax and feel as though you can breathe.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You have people by your side and this provides you with the support you need to do so much. Even during times when you feel that you're all alone, you aren't.

Not everyone has the ability to say what they are feeling for you, but look at their actions as these speak louder than words.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

An argumentative person is so difficult to be around. You know the type - the one that always seems to have the last word in a conversation.

You may not even have the patience for this type of individual, but there can be one benefit to a contrarian - you always know what they have on their mind.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You don't have enough information to make a wise decision, so you should not rush. It's super important to be patient right now.

Backtracking to fix a mistake could be a costly error. Why bother doing that to yourself if you don't have to?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You have been facing a lot of temptations lately, and some of them you've given in to. You'll bounce back.

Everyone makes mistakes. These are life experiences and sometimes you have to go through the darkness before you can find your way to the light.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You are done guessing, and now you know what it is that you want. Take the leap of faith.

Give an answer. Sign the contract. Do what you have decided you ought to do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You are entering a period of true enlightenment where big things are starting for you and you have everything you need to begin a project or a new life.

It's all about when you want to take that first step and initiate your progress. You will have to remain persistent, so don't be discouraged if the first time you begin something no thing major happens right away. Remember, you're building.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are dreaming about some big break through, and your gut, heart and soul are what will help you to get there.

You need to let the excitement and thrill of conquering your fears give you the energy you need right now.

Don't be afraid to be happy! This is your moment. Others will have theirs, too eventually.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

The problems you've been experiencing at home are not your fault. Families have their trials and tribulations. Everyone struggles.

No one is immune, but it is heartbreaking to know that right now, there are no simple answers to the problems. They will come with time. For now, take care of you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A message or an invite can stir curiosity and give you the desire to try something that you've been thinking about. Nothing happens by accident, Capricorn.

Perhaps, you received this message at the time you need to motivate you toward a life goal that is starting to open opportunities for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Well, you tried to get along but the other person was not having it. There's always someone who doesn't value the relationship at the same level.

So, this falling out may be permanent, and you may need to accept that they won't ever answer your calls. Stop trying and move on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

There's a lot of work to be done here. You are going to be busy trying to fix all the problems that come up, but this can't last forever.

Stay strong, Pisces! You'll soon find that you've made it to the other side of this drama, and so thankful when it's all over.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.