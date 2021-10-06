3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 7, 2021

With the New Moon out of the way, and Venus in Sagittarius ruling the roost, we can look for a few lover's spats heading in our direction, along with a couple of serious misunderstandings that could lead to further messes.

Which three zodiac signs are the ones who will have a rough day on October 7, 2021?

While it's not all that bad, this day does come with its intensity for Taurus, Aquarius, and Pisces.

As the Moon is now in Scorpio, and for all zodiac signs, that means trouble, ego and even a little bitter discourse.

In other words, get ready to rumble. This day is going to have its moment of confrontation, and a choice as to how we deal with it.

With Venus in Sagittarius, you might think everything is going to be all lovey-dovey, but certain signs don't follow that train of thought, and being that we also have Moon Square Saturn, we can expect craziness in the mix, too.

Crazy as in 'over-reacting' 'over-thinking' and 'poor judgement calls.' We will all survive the day, but some of us may not get out of it unless we cause a bit of damage.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 7, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Scorpio Moon has you feeling squirrely, Taurus, and by that, what is meant is that you will be on edge, waiting for something negative to happen.

It's as if you feel it in your bones; you simply cannot trust the day and you 'know in your heart that something bad is going to happen.'

This could be paranoia on your part as there is nothing directly threatening your peace, and yet, this one's on you: you will create a situation that pays you back in anxiety, just so can get experience what you fear most: the bad day.

While you have given up the idea of adding negativity to your own life, this day brings an exception to that rule.

You have the wisdom within you to get past this negative thinking, so don't spend too much time in anticipation of something going wrong.

Don't let your thoughts become creative in this case; you do have the choice. Take the higher road this time, Taurus.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What you may want to take out of the picture today, Aquarius, is your own self. You are really bringing people down - yes, you are justified in your own feelings, however, your pace and your frantic need to have things go your way is becoming somewhat of a burden on others.

Live and let live - you don't need to control the narrative of everyone else's day. Just get through this one as well as you can, without feeling the need to control everyone else's emotions. That's the Scorpio Moon working you like a puppet.

If this happens to you - pull back and give it some room. You are OK to feel what you feel, but you are not OK to make someone else feel what you're experiencing. Everyone comes with their own baggage, Aquarius - once again: Live and let live.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Your word of the day is impulsiveness, and while that kind of energy can take you either way, today is not the best day for you to jump into something you don't know much about.

You may feel strong feelings today about getting involved with something you know very little about; after all, isn't that how interest and intrigue start, with something you are unfamiliar with?

And yet this is NOT the day to start something new. What's promised for you is severity, and that may not be what you sign on for. So, take today to think it out first, then plunge in when you know it's safer.

Everything about this day warns you to keep it light, and to think things through. Leaps of faith are not encouraged on days like this - do not worry, you will have ample chances in the next few days to re-approach your new interests.

Learn a bit more over the next few days so that you can prepare yourself for the next adventure.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda