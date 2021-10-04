3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 5, 2021

Let's face it, we're all in line for that occasional rough day, and knowing in advance when that day is going to fall could be helpful.

For three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on October 5, 2021 that tough day is here.

This is life - we have our ups and our downs and whatever comes our way - we deal.

Starting Tuesday, the cosmic forces come down to present Libra, Capricorn and Pisces with certain options.

We have a few choices ahead, and depending on which direction we turn, we can either make ourselves a better day, or sink into the acceptance that this day may not be our best one.

Nonetheless, choices are a part of life, as well, and while we might not be ready to make those choices, we will have no alternative - not today.

The main topic is love and romance, and that is where we will find ourselves having to make a decision; to go on, or to prepare for the ending, as in the end of our relationship.

There are so many astrological transits occurring at this point, and many of them are just begging us to see things differently.

This could spill over on to how we perceive our romantic lives - do we need a change? Does this thing last forever?

Which Signs Will Have a Rough Day October 5, 2021?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's going to be a rough day for you, Libra, because you've already put in the effort towards dissolving your relationship, and yet, somehow - nothing has happened.

You are incensed over this inability to grow - what is happening?

You came out of your shell and expressed yourself; your partner heard you out, and in turn, they went back into their own shell, which leaves you out in the cold, with no answer and no direction.

Arg! You really thought this would work - and it still will, but not today, Libra.

Tuesday is about being ignored. October 5 is the day where you seriously feel like nobody is taking you seriously. Well then, OK - if it needs to go down that way then that's the way it is.

You said your peace, now it's time to wait patiently for a real response from your partner.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What's going to be your main upset today is the fact that you cannot get a straight answer from anybody.

It's as if everyone in your work life and at home can't take the time to actually think a response through in order to let you know what the deal is.

You need answers and you need them today - this is no joke, and you're not being picky or demanding.

All you are doing is expecting the people in your life to come through with their end of the bargain, whether it's career-oriented or something in your relationship.

What's going to be doubly bothersome for you is that you can't understand why NOBODY is on board with delivering a response you can work with.

It's like everyone fell asleep at the wheel today, leaving you to steer and drive the entirety of the day, all by yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Your rough day isn't going to come with bells and whistles, nor is it going to appear as some kind of bad movie - your rough day is restricted to your mood, and that mood, my Pisces friend, will be one of doom and gloom.

You've seen this moodiness in yourself before, so you know that it's best if you just remove yourself from social gatherings.

Staying alone is best for today, simply because you don't feel you have the strength for people - as they can be quite the burden at times.

If you trust your gut and take care, your day will be less rough than if you push it, so stay safe and take it easy today, Pisces.

Also, you may receive some good news today - make room in your world for goodness; try to think of this day as having possibility, as long as you greet it with restraint.

It doesn't have to be that bad - and you are smart enough to stop before it gets too tiresome.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda