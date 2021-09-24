Whenever we experience a Sun Semi-square transit three zodiac signs who end toxic relationships feel it the most, and they take action.

During the Sun semi-square Venus square starting September 25, 2021, we all get to see the main energetic traits of the planet being Squared, in extreme. In this case, it's Venus who gets the spotlight, and that comes with all the ego and characteristics of this planet's nature.

So, now, on September 25, 2021, we have Sun Semi-square Venus in Scorpio, which, down here on Earth means some of us will be dealing with our romantic lives in some very firm and decisive ways.

There will come a point, for some here, that will seem like the point of no return; either change will come - or it will end, and I do mean the relationship itself.

Boundaries must be set by Taurus, Leo, and Virgo, and compromises must be put into action.

It's no longer an open season for bad behavior within the relationship. It's time to make a change for the positive - or let it all fall apart.

For a few of the signs here, a revelation of sorts will be in progress. This has to do with bad behavior gone so bad that it's become toxic and unacceptable.

The very notion of keeping something in one's life that is absolutely unacceptable is also exactly what's about to change.

It is time to rejoice - and pat oneself on the back for not accepting what is so clearly unacceptable.

Which sign will end their toxic relationships during Sun Semi-square Venus, starting on September 25th?

3 Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During Sun Semi-Square Venus Starting September 25, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Oh Taurus, there is no way you're going to let what's gone so wrong continue on...nope. You have taken just so much and you're just about starting to feel like an imbecile because of what you've accepted from your mate. It's not good, and you don't feel good about it.

In fact, you're ready to lay down the law, and if your person of interest can't get away with it, then you are ready to let them go.

Enough is enough in Taurus world - at first, what felt like fun and games has now evolved into abuse and neglect and you are no longer interested in seeking out what's good in all that.

In fact, there is no good left - it's all become a product of neglect, and who needs that? You don't want to have to work hard at this relationship - it's work that brings you very little happiness, and you are smart enough to know when a good thing is no longer good. Toxic is not what you signed on for, and you are now ready to let this person go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you may be experiencing right now, during Sun Semi-square Venus, is a touch of regret, when it comes to your love relationship.

You may have thrown yourself into it - your partner/person was, at one point, someone you could not resist.

The attraction was so great, that you bypassed everything that wasn't physically appealing and accepted this person 'as is.'

As time went by, you dropped your attraction for them by the wayside, because you came to realize that this person has way too much baggage for you to deal with and that you really aren't as 'attracted' to them as you once thought.

In fact, your person has shown you so much ugliness in personality, that you don't know if you can handle being with them any longer.

You want out, and the only reason you didn't skedaddle earlier was that you didn't want to feel superficial; the truth is - after the initial sexual attraction wore off, all you could see in this person was their awfulness - and now, it's worse than ever. You need out - and you need it now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What you may discover during this transit is that you and your partner both suffer from enabling during Venus in Scorpio when it's speaking to the Sun.

This means, you are both so fearful of being rejected that you simply agree to everything the other person wants, no matter what it is - and they do the same for you.

While that may sound ideal in a way, what it does is that it allows you both to become enablers of each other's terrible habits. You don't stop them, nor do you offer a better option; you simply dumb yourself down so that you can both do whatever the heck you please, without consequence.

What this has led to is a filthy home with filthy habits that only grow in disarray as the years go by. You are in a toxic relationship and you are a main player - the blame goes to both of you.

You may consider leaving this relationship - but your best bet would be to come to terms with the fact that the both of you do nothing to make things better and that it's up to at least ONE of you to try. TRY, Virgo. Try. Don't let things fall apart simply because you are just too lazy to lift a finger to try.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.