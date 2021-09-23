Your daily horoscope for September 24, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday during the Moon in Taurus.

Thank goodness for Friday. Libra season is well underway.

We need the weekend to bring our lives back into order after a busy work week during Mercury stationing and the Sun changing signs.

The Moon joins Uranus in Taurus and this presents chaos and mayhem in certain areas of our lives.

The Sun is seeking balance while in the sign of Libra season, and our emotions may need some time to adjust.

If your birthday is on September 24:

You are a Libra ruled by the planet Venus whose symbol is the Scales glyph.

Famous celebrity Libra zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor Ben Platt and actress Nia Vardalos.

Zodiac signs Libras are most compatible with include Aries, Aquarius, and Gemini.

Daily horoscope for September 24, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Taurus Moon Conjunction Uranus and this brings a little bit of chaos to your financial sector, and there can be a tendency to have a knee-jerk reaction when you aren't remaining in control of your emotions.

With Venus, the ruler of Scorpio in your sector of shared resources, be cautious.

You may upset a partner or worse, come across as controlling when you're simply trying to help bring order into your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in your sign gives you a boost of energy that's connected to your spiritual understanding and it connects you more with yourself, but there are things that you cannot plan for or expect.

Things are a bit wild and crazy during the Moon conjunct Uranus, and you will want to do things to soothe yourself and give calming energy. In fact, Taurus, it's really important to remain calm, no matter what happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon stirs the pot in your enemy territory, and during the Moon in Taurus conjunct Uranus you are going to wonder what happened, and why.

People can do all sorts of strange and bizarre things that throw off the schedule and have you walking on eggshells. You will not enjoy this dramatic energy, but you will be intrigued by it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A friend may experience a higher than normal level of drama in their life, and it can cause you to feel as though your day is disrupted. During the Moon Uranus conjunction, things do not fall into place as planned.

This is the day where you will want to be a bit more prepared for unexpected calls or small requests for help such as rides to work or pulling babysitting duty for a child or a pet.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Nothing is worse than not having things at work run smoothly. You might find that there are quite a bit of tech disruptions taking place at work, too.

With the Moon conjunct Uranus, anything can happen, and it can have you feeling like your ego is being handed back to you.

Don't let this be a defining moment for you though. Live and learn. Tomorrow gives you a chance to redeem yourself and any mistakes you have made.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You get a life lesson of some sort and it brings with it new insight and intuition.

The Moon in Taurus elevates your need to gain greater insight and new levels of thinking, and with Uranus, this could mean a chance encounter or a conversation with someone that causes a jolt in your belief and a push towards timely change.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are times when you simply have to look life in the eye and say that you will compromise even if you don't like it.

The Taurus Moon disrupted by the energy of Uranus has you making choices you would not typically make but there are times when the situation demands flexibility. Like it or not, you will have to be more flexible than you typically are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love, romance, commitment: all these topics seem to intensify and feel time-sensitive under the Moon Conjunct Uranus transit.

You may be forced to give up some level of control that you feel you need, but it's not working for you anymore.

You have to learn new ways of interacting with others, and despite the fact that you may prefer it to be your way, sometimes it cannot.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

One day you wake up and decide that's it, you're going to take your health seriously, and you will make dramatic changes to your diet, routine, and exercise plans, but this could be where you go too fast and fizzle out.

During the Moon conjunct Uranus start small and let yourself get comfortable with whatever new adjustments you need to make.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A sudden return of an ex is like a blast from the past during the Uranus Moon conjunction. A surprise call or text can have your emotions go into a tailspin, leaving you feeling a bit melancholy and upset all at the same time.

These things happen, and it's important to process all that you have running through your mind. You may be given a chance at closure, at the right time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You cannot please everyone, and you may not even want to try anymore. The ability to impress others can be limited during the day's Moon Conjunct Uranus.

Certain people may have drawn a conclusion that is wrong, but changing yourself or jumping through hoops will only drive you nuts. This is not the time to give your energy away but to hold on to it. Reserve your personal time for yourself to recenter.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There are certain things that can be said when you did not intend to.

You may speak out of turn, or worse have your phone dial someone when you are in the middle of a personal conversation and unaware. During today's Moon Conjunct Uranus be extra careful.

Put the phone on lock. Writing emails? Think twice before hitting the send button, and try not to speak without considering the impact of your words.

