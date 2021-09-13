3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Sun Opposite Neptune Starting September 14, 2021

Three zodiac signs who want to break up during the Sun opposite Neptune starting September 14, 2021, will wonder what happened.

Having Sun Opposite Neptune can be particularly challenging as this transit plays with our moods and our sense of self-protection.

Being that this aspect of Neptune is in retrograde, we can rely on certain additional dynamics here - insight, rebellion, and the desire to renew ourselves.

With the Sun directly Opposite Neptune retrograde, we will be overcome with a need for change, new direction. For some, a dire need for a purpose may come about, accompanied by nagging ideas of, "Who am I and what am I here for?"

These questions, while seemingly trite and a little too broad to actually answer, will also spur on a need in us to reassess our own environment. We will question our love lives, our family lives...everything is up for question.

And for some, we may get it into our idea that the only way to progress is to literally break away from those we've been attached to - perhaps for too long a period of time.

Do not be surprised if you get the desire to leave your loved one. It will be up to you as to how you go about ending this - some will be cold and cruel, while others will think it through and try to maintain decorum. Either way, for three signs of the Zodiac, a breakup will feel like it's in order.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Sun Opposite Neptune Retrograde Starting September 14, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's a good chance this transit is going to bring about feelings of deep disappointment for you, in terms of your love life and the person you are involved with. And, as it goes with you, Aries, you are sometimes less than tactful in your approach.

You may want to do a thing with style and grace, but your temper and impatience get in the way and propels you into acting in a boorish manner. Sun Opposite Neptune Retrograde does not sit well in your world, and it will upset your thinking to such a degree that you may want to break up with your partner during this time.

September 14 could mark an ending in your love life, and so you must ask yourself if this is really what you want. You are under the influence of the stars, and while you might feel justified and pumped up right now, this could be a move you come to regret. Please think twice before acting during this transit, Aries.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a tricky transit for you, Virgo, as you may be feeling rather confused and conflicted about your present relationship. You will find yourself questioning their purpose in your life; is this what you wanted? Neptune is drawing out your inner conflict and making you see things as negative.

This negativity enhances by the retrograde, will prompt you to see your partner as worthless to you, perhaps even degrading. You may wonder why you've stayed with them this long - were you under some kind of spell? All this confusion comes out of nowhere.

Yes, you may have doubted your partner here or there, but nothing of this magnitude. It's as if some greater force is playing with you, confusing you - making you wonder if any of this is worth it.

If you can ride this transit out, Virgo, you will return to your old mindset, and that is what is advised for you. Do not make any rash moves during this transit. Do not break up, divorce, separate; this is a retrograde illusion - it will pass, don't ruin your life because of momentary inner conflict.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Unlike Virgo, you are ready, willing, and able to act on your feelings of doubt - your partner is not looking like much of a partner to you anymore, and you want out. Once you become complete with this idea - and it will happen during Sun Opposite Neptune Retrograde, you will have little to no tolerance for the person who is presently in your life - and on their way out the door.

That's it. You decide and you act. It may mean you have to take yourself out that door - or you may not even have that kind of patience and understanding...you might 'throw the bum out.' Are they really a bum, though?

Are you about to treat a person you once loved like a sack of trash that you're going to escort to the curb? This transit brings out the 'less than compassionate' side of Scorpio, which isn't a far cry from the regular old side of Scorpio. But you are one to jump on an opportunity, and this presents itself as a need to end your relationship and move on to something new. Are you that nervy? We shall see.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda