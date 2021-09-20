3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 21, 2021

Three zodiac signs will have a great day on September 21, 2021, and the Moon in Aries provides ample energy to get things done.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on September 21, 2021, according to astrology?

In fact, all zodiac signs are gearing up for a great day this Tuesday with the current Moon in Aries, but when luna is in a fire sign it brings a little extra luck for fire signs like Aries and Leo and for fixed signs like Aquarius.

No matter what zodiac sign you are, you'll start taking initiative for the change that you seek in your life. The energy is perfect for establishing healthy routines that will help you down the line.

This Tuesday, if you're an Aries, Leo, and Aquarius, you will feel much more active energy than you may have had lately.

Take advantage of this! Use any excess energy to clean your home, create an active regimen to get back on track, and be in touch with your body, mind, and spirit.

The Moon in Aries will also be Sextile with Saturn in Aquarius. This is the ideal time for creating structure in your life that will catalyst into a more organized schedule. This is a prime time to prepare yourself for taking on a full workload and seeing success fall into place as a result.

Tuesday may be a great time for you to reshape your resume and send in a few applications to the job of your dreams, not a job of convenience. (The worst response you could get is a no, which you learn from instead of seeing as a stop.)

Many zodiac signs are capable of taking on responsibilities today, especially in regard to their own life.

While things sometimes feel as though they are beyond your control, today is a return to power in your own life to make it what you wish. Which signs are finding the greatest success with this today?

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 21, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today is shaping into a great day that rewards you for all the effort and energy you have been pouring into your life.

This is a day you will be seeing great results with all you have been trying to manifest.

Your dreams are leaving your mind and entering your physical world.

You have been taking the amazing initiative to make sure that all you desire becomes reality. You have been working overtime, pouring your energy into your passions.

You have likely been up late exerting your physical self into what you want. This may look like late nights at the office or early mornings taking care of your responsibilities.

There’s a motivating factor of proving people wrong, but on a subconscious level, you may find that you have been trying to prove yourself wrong, too.

You started to believe the lies that others spread about your person and for a long while, you have fought against rumors to show the world who you are...to show yourself who you are.

This is a moment you can be proud of all you’re accomplishing and revel in the progress you have made lately.

Don’t take this lightly; not everyone can change their world in the way you have recently.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this is a day to rejoice in your expression and the energy that is seeping from your very person. You are a living example of art in the natural world.

Every spotlight should be placed on you today to revel in the wonder that you are.

Your heart is a sight to behold.

There is a wonder in the way you love. People are drawn to your magnetic energy and charm today, as knowing you are to know a living masterpiece.

You are at the center of the show today and feeling one with your element.

Leos, on this day, if you can, create something out of the love you hold in your heart. Through the grief, you recently endured and the pain you once knew, find the silver lining and follow it. See where it takes you.

The world sometimes feels as though it’s working against you but today you are in an equal partnership. You are aligning with the flow of the universe and once again finding your true north; may it never be in jeopardy again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, when you lead with curiosity, it is always a great day. This Tuesday may be a day that you wish to be alone in your solitude so you may explore as much as you wish about the interests that are calling to you.

You’re finding yourself in your own independence.

It is marvelous to see you in your element. When you look at the world as a place to explore instead of a place that refuses to understand you, you may find that you navigate with ease in the chaos of the universe.

Be confident in your explorations. This isn’t something to cower from or make excuses for. If it’s interesting to you it’s worth investigating. You don’t need to justify doing things that bring your heart joy.

Aquarius, you are worth knowing your happiness and expanding your horizons. You don’t need to settle for a mundane life that you feel trapped in. There is so much to understand about this life; use today to know more.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.