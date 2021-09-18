Your daily horoscope for September 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Are you practical or spiritual in your focus this weekend?

Uranus in Taurus is making a connection with Pluto, Saturn, and Venus forcing us to identify the changes we need most in our lives, like it or not.

We are at the crossroads where change starts to take place and deciding which path to choose becomes necessary with the Sun and Moon in their opposite signs preparing for the Full Moon which arrives next week.

We feel the tension that arises when opposites attract. The Virgo Sun is practical and organized, structured and grounded.

The Moon is in Virgo's polar opposite sign, Pisces, calling us to spiritual matters and being flexible, evasive, and psychic.

If your birthday is on September 19:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American comedian and television personality Jimmy Fallon and English model Twiggy.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of money.

Don’t let the fluctuations of the stock market, real estate or other material property scare you or make you reactive.

Sometimes the drastic drops feels scary but it means bigger gains are coming. Hang in there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of identity. Everyone goes through moments of self-doubt and they want to change everything about themselves.

This is a good time for you to reconsider the rest of your life, but start small.

Take one moment at a time and make choices that help you to turn the course of your life around without disrupting everything.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of karma.

When you have bad things happen one thing after another it is a small way that you are paying your dues in life.

This means that better things are coming soon and you just need to be patient. Wait.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of friends. Not everyone that’s in your life now will always be there.

Certain individuals come and go, but time helps to prove which relationships will always be the most valuable to your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of career.

Your job loss or someone leaving can be the door of opportunity opening unexpectedly for you.

See the potential and even the worst situation as likely the universe is shaking things up to get your attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of education. It’s never too late to pick up and learn something new.

You may struggle with learning and getting the information you need to do while it is a career.

However, it does not mean you have to go back to school formally, what it can mean is that you need the class to help you understand where you have gaps in your knowledge.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of shared resources. Sudden blessings come, and it’s a result of asking for what you want and need.

This can be such a good feeling to know that the world opens itself to you when you’re ready.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of commitment. Sometimes you just are tired and that’s the reason why you don’t want to be in a relationship with someone anymore.

Give yourself a break before deciding to completely cut yourself off from a person that you want to believe you love with all your heart.

Certain decisions take time and you may want to be sure that you won’t regret a hasty reaction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of duties. A routine change may be exactly what you need right now.

Mixing things up can refresh how you feel about doing the same thing over and over again. You might even find a shortcut that works for you to save time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of creativity.

A spark of genius can come to you out of the blue and you want to be sure that you write it down and consider your vision and what you need to care about.

This could really go somewhere for you or it could just be a moment where you have a good idea but nothing more.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of the home. You might be ready to relocate and find a new place that you can call home.

Don’t let yourself be limited by what you see right now. You may be surprised to know that your desires aren’t really that hard to accomplish. Start the process just to see where things go.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Uranus in Taurus brings attention to your sector of communication. Some people say things that they really should, and it’s hurtful.

When this happens, it requires a lot of your energy and can be difficult for you to get over today.

Don’t try to deny how you feel especially when you know that everything has changed as a result of what has been said.

