3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 18, 2021

We have good days and bad days in life, and there are also rough days in astrology.

For three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 18, 2021, unexpected surprises make the day feel particularly tough.

The difficulty is felt universally for all zodiac signs as the 3-day window before the Full Moon arrives on Saturday. We are at that turning point where change begins.

Change is a part of life, and some of us embrace it well, and even when you see it coming emotionally it takes time to wrap your mind around what is happening.

You might detach emotionally from people you love in response to the stress you face. You may even decide that you need to quit and give up soon to stop the pain you feel from getting any worse.

Certain zodiac signs have plans they want to run smoothly, but not every obstacle, problem, or hindrance can be thought of in advance, and this is why there are problems starting Saturday.

Yes, life throws a curveball in the areas of love, work, or friendship for Capricorn, Scorpio, and Aquarius zodiac signs who dislike what they see and want to do something about it.

Uranus in Taurus will make adverse connections with several planets, making the weekend uneasy and unsettling without any warning at all.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 18, 2021:

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Who has time for a rough day? Not you, Capricorn, but try as much as you might, things can go south quickly and there was no warning to let you know to prepare in advance.

With Saturn in your house of money squaring Uranus, a financial loss could be sudden. You're going to sense demands are placed on you more than usual.

​You like your finances in order, and when it's not this causes all sorts of problems for you on so many levels.

Emotionally, mentally, physically, you will feel a sense of urgency to make things better on Saturday.

So to work you'll go. You'll pick up an extra shift at the job. Work remotely, even though you'd rather have the day off.

It's not how you wanted your day to go, but until things are back in order, you won't rest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your motivation and drive take a hit as Mars squares Saturn in your zodiac sign.

Saturn puts the brakes on your energy and you may feel as though your feet are dragging with every plan or project you have started.

Goals get pushed aside as you determined that the day is better spent indoors relaxing and watching television on Saturday.

Even though this is not really a bad thing, for you, all that you had intended to get to doesn't happen and that's what makes the day rough for you.

Your mood will be affected. You'll feel slightly annoyed by your determination, but there is always tomorrow, Aquarius to get it right.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You would think that life is going cozy with Venus in your sign, but on Saturday Uranus opposite Venus can cause friction in your love life and the catalyst can be that you want more out of life.

While in theory there should be nothing wrong with wanting a little something in life for yourself, however, a person who says they care for you may start to show signs of jealousy and you may find this to be 'the ultimate dealbreaker'.

And, you're not always the type who waits to end what you feel holds you back, especially not on Saturday.

On Saturday, there's going to be a swift cut-off so that you aren't subjecting yourself to unnecessary drama out of respect for the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.