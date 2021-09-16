3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 17, 2021

Aries, Leo, and Aquarius are the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 17, 2021.

This Friday is looking to be a great day in terms of identity and sense of self for many zodiac signs due to the Moon in Aquarius and the Sun in Virgo.

September 17, we are seeing the Moon in Aquarius, encouraging a time to deep dive into finding our authentic self and honoring it at all cost.

Seeing the Moon in its waxing gibbous it should be known that this is the call to a close. This is an exemplary time to kick old habits out the door and encourage the beginning of new routines that feel happier and encourage our happiness.

Embrace what makes you unique rather than shying away from it on Friday.

It should be known that today the Moon is square with Uranus in Taurus, which will be providing an opportunity to explore unexpected ventures. Be mindful to keep a level head about your explorations today, however, as to not encourage negative indulgences.

Exploring your sensuality, especially with a trusted partner, could be an exciting part of your day as well. Be sure to understand the love language of those around you that you wish to charm while thinking outside of the box for a sweet surprise.

Friday is an exciting time to explore new opportunities and to try being a little more open about all the marvelous quotes that make you who you are. Do not shy away from the opportunity as it comes and release the fear of having to be anyone but yourself.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 17, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you will be enjoying some moments of rest and nostalgia today, providing you have a good day this Friday.

This weekend things will be slowing down for you, and with the decrease of daily duties that must be done, comes blissful moments to reflect with wide eyes on your life.

In these moments, you may find memories that remind you of who you are. The astrology of Friday may also show you where rejection has broken your heart. As you look back on these visions, ask yourself how you can incorporate who you once were told not to be with who you are standing today.

The potential your imagination holds has no bounds. Your potential today to create a world you find blissful is limitless. If you can dream it, you can create it in your own reality. Nothing will feel off-limits to what you are capable of envisioning today.

Show gratitude for who you were and who you’re becoming.

Be sure to get plenty of rest when you’re able to. Friday can be a good day to stay home and be with yourself, uninterrupted, unbothered.

Enjoy your own company before allowing yourself to share it with others. Find peace in the beautiful heart you possess.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This Friday is shaping to be a glorious day for you, Leo. You are finally telling the societal norms that others wish you would adhere to get lost! You are expressing yourself, as authentically and loudly as you can.

You have never needed to be anyone but that brash, confident, and radiant being you are!

Some people may exit your life the more true to yourself you become. This is not something to fear but to welcome. Those who enter your life next are the ones that are drawn to you, without the mask you feel you have to wear so often. These connections are what you need.

Take this Friday as the first day to step into your own and as the weekend carries forward continue making strides. Do not limit yourself to what others are wishing you to be. This is your life to live, not there’s.

It is time to create your own rules to follow. Leo, may this be the day you never look back. May you release any worry about how others view you and prioritize the way you absolutely adore yourself, today and forevermore.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you have been seeking your freedom, then this Friday will be great for you. No longer do you have to worry about the things that tie you here physically. This is a time to focus on your person and what makes you feel good.

You’re willing to sacrifice what you need to in order to be the person you want to be. Money is not an obstacle today. You may see an increase in funds as well as a release of daily duties in terms of a surprise day off or someone around you offering to help.

Use this time and opportunity to explore what you have not yet dared to. There is a confidence beckoning to be awakened within you today that you have not released in a while. It’s time to awaken all you are.

You no longer need to answer to others on Friday.

The best way to serve yourself is by honoring how you feel, the activities you want to do, and every part of you that you have longed to know. This could be an optimal day for journaling, taking a spontaneous trip, or indulging in an activity you previously had written off as irresponsible.

