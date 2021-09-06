3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 7, 2021

This Tuesday, we see the Moon moving into the zodiac sign of Libra, welcoming great energy for many of us throughout the day.

The Moon in Libra is an exciting time for the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 7, 2021.

This feminine planetary energy involving the Moon is asking Aries, Virgo, and Scorpio zodiac to be open to new connections and work towards more balance and emotional wellness.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great day on September 7, 2021, according to astrology?

You may have needed a spark to recharge your battery or a muse to continue on. Today you should be open to the beauty this world has to offer you and how you can utilize what moves you to shape your life into something much happier.

The Moon in Libra on September 7, 2021, asks you to seek peace above all. This can be an excellent time to incorporate meditative practices into your daily routine.

Getting in tune with your mental health will help you later throughout the rest of the year. This is the prime time to prioritize this kind of wellness.

Legal matters are likely favorable today. The universe is trying to create balance after some unstable times, and while this can be uncomfortable for some, for these three zodiac signs it will be a welcome return to even ground.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, keeping yourself open to new connections can help you have a great day on Tuesday. You may have recently shed some of your old companions after recognizing they don’t respect you as much as you did them.

For some time after you may have experienced some fear or worry about opening yourself up again to new connections. Did this come from a fear of being hurt again or a worry that’s always in the back of your mind that you’re not good enough?

However, you may find yourself today presented with opportunities or people that move you. It’s been a while since you have felt so infatuated by a new connection. This chance meeting asks you to drop your guard and to carry forward as yourself, without building your walls up too high.

You can protect yourself while exploring.

You do not need to let your past block you from this new union, be it with a potential friend, employer, or even a new lover. You can protect yourself by disclosing information about yourself slowly, but don’t fear being anyone other than yourself. You deserve this return to a normal social routine.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, finding the balance you have been seeking will help aid you in a great day this Tuesday. This will likely be between what you show to others and what you keep for yourself. It is very likely you’re finding a good middle ground in your line of communication.

You wish to be more social but you would really like to keep your personal life private; this could be online or even around people you don’t feel deserve your trust. Often when you have tried to create this balance in the past you may have found people who have opposed you or asked for more than you were willing to give; this is not the case today.

Today will also be a great time to organize your life.

The structure needed could come physically, in the cleaning of your home, technology, or office space. However, you may need to organize your thoughts, your priorities, or even your expectations. Take the day to clean the house of all things; it will leave you feeling much better and provide you a much more sound sleep this Tuesday evening.

Keep your eye on the prize. It is imperative that you don’t lose focus on your goals. This will sustain you with energy to get what you need to be finished, and if you’re lucky, making time for some play after.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have been going through a very transformative and painful period. While this change is inevitable, the peace you’re experiencing this Tuesday is providing for a great day to help assist in your healing and growth.

While you have been closing in on the last era of your life, today you will find comfort as you reflect back on all that was. You’re feeling comfortable with the last ending in your life and looking back fondly, finding forgiveness in things that were once difficult to accept.

The possibilities for your future are endless on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

While you find peace in your past you will also look with hopes towards the horizon. You are beginning to see the potential that your life has now that you have successfully closed the last chapter in your life.

Embrace the excitement as it comes and take note of the ideas that are starting to bud in your head. You may not realize you have already planted the seeds and within only a matter of time, there is a beautiful blossom waiting to spring up.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

