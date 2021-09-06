3 Zodiac Signs Who Make New Friends During The Moon In Libra Starting September 7 - 10, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will make new friends during the Moon in Libra will find their social life gets a boost starting September 7 to September 10, 2021.

It's easy to make new friends during Moon in Libra, as this transit brings out in us a desire to expand our thinking, and our kindness.

We will want to reach out, we may even reach backward, meaning we should not be surprised if we bring an old friend back into our lives.

We feel gregarious and open during this time, and we're willing to take a chance on making new friends and acquaintances.

One of the experiences we can count on during this lunation is the desire for newness Tuesday through Friday.

That we choose to invite new people in is due to the Libra influence. Libra is cordial, kind - Moon in Libra allows us to feel empathy; we relate well to others...we are unafraid to make friends, and feel less reluctant than usual when it comes to the kindness of strangers. We may even feel fearless for a few days.

Libra Moon can also bring out in us extreme feelings, and when it comes to new friendships, we have to avoid idealism.

New friends often times promise ideal situations - this transit may have us fantasizing great things for our friendly futures. What's best is to keep the balance; let's not fantasize too many ideals right off the bat.

Zodiac signs who make new friends during the Moon in Libra starting September 7 - 10, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are always keen on the phases of the Moon, as you are ruled by it. When in Libra, the Moon expands on your love of friends and family. You are always there to welcome new people with open arms. During this time, starting on September 7, you will find yourself in a group, filled with new faces, all of whom you want to know better.

You may be the leader of this group - and it may be a spiritual effort, or perhaps a health-related group, like a yoga meet-up, or something of that nature.

Your tendency, at this point, is to greet each person with love. You radiate sweetness and make everyone feel at home; this is you at your finest, and you will be feeling extraordinarily well during this transit. And because of your kind nature, you will attract to you many new friends.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have always enjoyed the idea of finding a special friend to get together with to go over your mutual interests. During this period of time, you will find such a person, and it may actually be an old friend, someone from the past who you thought might have been gone forever from your life.

This person may even be an old-school chum, someone you shared a few amazing, but childish memories with. Now, there's a good chance this person is right on your level, ready to share with you all the things they've learned over the years, and you will be all too happy to get involved.

It feels good to have a special friend, and you've always adored this kind of 'only us' relationship. You're not looking for a crowd, no - you're a private person. You're looking for one special person, someone just like you. And you will find them. Let the good times roll.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You've never had a problem with attracting new people into your life, for friendships or for work matters. This transit - Moon in Libra - is everything that works for you in terms of bringing fresh new faces into your life. You will find yourself in a situation - a lunch or a dinner, with old friends.

Someone you haven't met before may be in attendance. You will find this person fascinating, and they will feel the same way towards you.

There's something the two of you have in common, and in a way, you've been waiting for the chance to finally share this particular and specific thing. It may be an interest in animals or children...but there's a definite sway towards the love of animals in this case.

You will take each other's numbers and begin a text-fest that will turn into live chat, which will turn into further meet-ups and a long-lasting, true friendship.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.