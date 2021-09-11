3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Love During The Moon Sextile Saturn In Sagittarius Starting September 12, 2021

Certain zodiac signs who reject love during the Moon sextile Saturn in Sagittarius will do so starting September 12, 2021.

And Libra, Sagittairus, and Aquarius are going to the most vulnerable to this astrological energy.

When Sagittarius is in Sextile, it works in coordination with Libra and Aquarius.

This means that the sign in question - Sagittarius, a fire sign, is aligned with Libra and Aquarius, two completely different signs, both of which will influence the outcome of the Sextile, and how that affects us.

To interpret such an event in terms of what to expect, we need to gather info on each other signs to see how they work alone, and together.

In the case of the Sextile in Sagittarius, we may see some rather negative responses - there will be a lot of saying "no."

This kind of defiance may very well play itself out in love and romance. This is what happens when Sagittarius is aligned in Sextile to Libra and Aquarius.

In plain terms, we may find truth during this time. We may have sudden realizations; something inside us will wake up - we may gain insight that tells us clearly that something is not for us.

We may even see this come to pass in terms of love - it will be during this Sextile that we finally understand that the love in our lives right now, may not be the one for us.

Zodiac signs who reject love during the sextile in Sagittarius starting September 12, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This transit is about to wake you up, Libra. You are someone who likes to see things through to the end. Completion works well in your world, and in love - you don't take things to heart; you work them out, and if you are in a relationship with someone and things aren't perfect, it's OK.

You give them a second chance. But - something isn't right in your relationship, and you are starting to think that maybe a second chance isn't going to mend what might be too far gone - and this thought eats at you.

You have weighed all the options and you are now coming to the conclusion that this really isn't working after all. After all the attempts to make it better, you may be coming to accept that this isn't going to work after all, and that you, Libra, deserve better. This may very well become a love affair that you say "no" to.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've always had a good sense of self, and while you 'think' you've made the right choices in terms of love - your history shows otherwise. And, as it goes with all of us, you, too, have made your share of mistakes in romance.

You try to think you've learned from those mistakes and that you could never again accept a person into your life on that level who would either hurt you or simply not be right for you...and yet, that might just be what's happening right now.

There is someone in your life who wants you - and they are pushy and perhaps even...aggressive. At first, you may have been flattered by their attention, but you've watched as their attention has become somewhat controlling.

They demand and now you are starting to back off. This Sagittarius Sextile is waking you up - you can now see just how bad this person is for you, and why wait another day? It's time to reject this love, as it is not love, Sagittarius - it is control.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are the part of this Sextile transit that ends things once and for all. You may not be tactful about it, and you certainly aren't into the confrontation - but confront you will, if only to get it over with. When you decide you're finished - you become an immovable object; there is no getting you to change your mind.

And this is what's going to happen, starting on September 12 during the Sextile of Sagittarius. You're going to put your foot down and end a relationship. This could be in love or in friendship - all you know is that it's not working for you and you find no reason to keep up appearances.

You reject love because it doesn't mean anything to you anymore, and you'd rather listen to your gut, which tells you to run away. There will be pain and misunderstanding - but you will be free, finally, which is exactly where you wanted to be.

