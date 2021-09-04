3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 4, 2021

A rough day is in store for three zodiac signs starting September 4, 2021, according to astrology.

This Saturday has so much potential, but for a few under the zodiac, it could be a rough day. This Moon under Leo can leave you with a cruel streak, unintentionally inflicting harm when you are seeking resolve.

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on September 4, 2021, according to astrology?

This may be a day you have to cut the cord with people you have been holding onto. While there are conversations to be had, there is a potential that you could be the one who is ghosting them without finding a solution or having closure in your experience with them.

There’s a difference between assertive and bossy.

While you should always protect your energy you may also find yourself trying to manipulate situations that you truly have no control over.

As difficult as it may be it is best to let go of the issues that you cannot bend the will of.

Be cautious of becoming melodramatic today, especially if you feel you’ve been wronged. Try to inflict as little damage on others as possible.

You will make it through today if you make sure you watch the energy you’re putting out into the world.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 4, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today is not setting up to be the best day for you. This Saturday could end with unresolved endings that leave you feeling stuck. Brace for impact and understand that some people are truly only meant to be temporary in your life.

Likely, someone you thought would be on your side for a lifetime is now leaving you without explanation. This could create some panic for you and leave you asking what you did wrong.

You can’t control every situation.

People have their own free will. It doesn’t matter how amazing of a person you were to them, sometimes they still will choose to move forward in life without you. The loss is a lot for you, but even more, you’re internalizing this decision.

Taurus, even though this feels like the most personal thing in the world to you, please consider this person had reasons that were valid to them. That doesn’t mean you will understand them but you can respect their choices.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, in regards to matters of the heart, could be an exceptionally rough day for you. Please be wary that this is not a good time to start a new connection, especially if it leans more romantic.

Cancel your dates, stay off Tinder.

There is chaos surrounding love for you today. Miscommunications are likely to happen. There may even be someone who seems smooth that does not truly have the best intentions when it comes to getting together.

There are other days for happiness and celebrations of love. Take today to be with yourself. This Saturday is shaping up to be a very joyous time to celebrate you and appreciate yourself instead of hoping someone else will.

This is not your last chance at love. Stop the clock that feels like it ticks despite you. There is no reason to rush into something. Today is an impossible day for romantic engagement, take the loss and focus on yourself.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, people in your life are making this day more difficult than it has to be. Your connections are feeling impossible today. There is poor communication and unrealistic expectations that are setting up your connections for disaster.

Maybe you’re recognizing you are unhappy with how your life is going.

This can be especially true if you have roommates or live with your partner. There appear to be some serious quarrels at home that could end in all-night battles. If possible, do not engage. This could end in serious separation.

It feels like you’re fighting a losing battle. People are not understanding you and at times it feels as though they don’t want to take the time to try to learn. You are frustrated with the world and those around you are only exasperating it.

You may find that you are outgrowing those you once held close to you. This is a natural cycle in life, where we find we don’t align with those we once promised ourselves to. Don’t hold on to something that has lost its spark.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.