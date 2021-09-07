3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During The Moon In Libra Starting September 8, 2021

During the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra on September 8, 2021, there are three zodiac signs who will get back with an ex.

Just the idea of getting back with an ex is enough to send people fleeing in terror.

For long stretches of time, we reject our exes, thinking them the bane of our existence...and yet, for many, we still believe that our happiness lies in the past, with the one we once loved.

After all, not every relationship ends in lies and deceit - some end because of irreconcilable differences...and as time passes by, we find that we might be ready to reconcile.

Reconciliation is not always possible, but the heart wants what the heart wants and rarely sticks around for rationalization.

When we have a New Moon phase on September 7-8, 2021, we see everything as pure potential; what we want, we can have...because we believe it. When the New Moon is in Virgo entering Libra, we not only believe, we float on a wave of hope and positivity.

Will you be getting back with your ex, during the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra? Were you in one of those relationships that left the door open, one that you might want to walk back into at some point in the future - only to find out that the future is now?

You may very well be that person, however, be warned: do not expect to recreate the best of the past, as the past is gone. Walk-in fresh, if you must walk in at all.

Zodiac signs who get back with an ex during the New Moon in Virgo entering Libra starting September 8, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You tend to be one of those people who 'protests too much'. You have been picking a bone over your most important past love relationship for years - you've really let everyone know just how much you despise this person, this ex of yours. After a while, it's just about all you talk about.

Nobody believes you anymore, as you seem to be obsessed with them - you simply cannot let go.

New Moon entering Libra slides open a new gate for you, allowing you to see that - maybe you don't hate this person as much as you say you do...in fact, maybe you really want them back but you are afraid that you've made such a big deal out of hating them that you'd be seen as a fool if you return to them.

And then, you'll begin the justification process - how you were just kidding, you never meant what you said, etc...you will get back with your ex, if only to relearn the lessons you learned when you were with them, once upon a time, long ago.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want to get back together with your ex, because you haven't finished with them yet. The Moon is inspiring to you, and in Libra, it gives you all the ideas you need in order to make this reunion happen. What your ex may suspect, is that you are making this happen so that you can berate them for their past behavior - and they'd be right on that matter.

You have no intention of 'getting back together' with them for love - you want to extend your punishment of them.

They did you wrong, and you're not about to let it go - not in this lifetime. You want to balance the scales, and Libra is behind that motive.

So, expect to see the smiling but-fearful face of your ex, once again, Scorpio. They will be defensive and en guard, and so will you be. You want your ex back because you want them to suffer.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Oh, you will definitely be involved with your ex again, but not in the way you think. You probably share something with this person - like a child - and this person will forever be in your life.

The hard times are over, the friendly times are over, the polite 'let's work this out' times are over as well.

What you've got now, with this ex of yours is obligation and during the Moon in Libra, you'll be called in to talk over this obligation of yours with the dreaded ex.

The days of friendship with this person are over; you both really accept that nothing can come of this, romantically, and that you'd both rather be as far away from each other as possible.

But, you love your child - or your mutual interest, whatever that is, and this is what ties you to your ex and may just do so for the rest of your life. You'll see them in person, during this transit.

Keep your cool - be grateful you don't have to live with them.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.