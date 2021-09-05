3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The New Moon In Virgo On September 6, 2021

The New Moon in Virgo on September 6th will create a spark of passion and desire within you which will motivate you to take action and pursue your heart.

This is because the Moon and the Sun will be conjunct Mars, which will bring a sense of courage to your emotions that will help you to take risks and get out of your comfort zone.

Venus is trine Jupiter which will produce a cheerful and easy-going vibe when it comes to love and connecting with others in general.

This energy can make you feel very attractive and ready to explore new options and possibilities in your life, and in love. With the Moon being in Virgo this can create a very cerebral energy where you may find yourself very interested in connecting with others through discussions and general conversation.

This energy will allow you to open up and share parts of yourself with others which maybe you haven't shared before. Following your passions and taking chances in your life will be themes during this New Moon, so it may be best to strike while the iron is hot.

In spite of all of this beautiful energy which is great for building romantic bonds, there is still a caution here, as Venus will be square Pluto for a few days during this time as well. When Venus is square Pluto it can create power plays within relationships where you may find yourself in a battle for the “power”.

The aspects between the New Moon in Virgo, Sun and Mars can also create ego-based desires and pride to come to the surface, and since this is also opposing Neptune, you may find yourself in denial of this within yourself, or within your partner. Trying to remain grounded and taking a higher perspective of your relationship can help you to push through any challenging power dynamics.

Zodiac signs whose love life improves during the New Moon in Virgo starting September 6, 2021:

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

With the Moon, Sun and Mars all being conjunct in your seventh house of relationships this will give you a chance to rekindle the romance with your current partnerships, or with dating in general. You may find yourself feeling more brave and generally more confident, flirtatious and passionate during this time.

There will also be a grand air trine which gives this moon a boost to communicative energy, which means that you may find yourself connecting more through conversation, or you may be more attracted to intelligence at this time.

With the Moon also being trine Uranus, this can bring unexpected romantic connections or encounters into your life. So because of this, it may be a great time for dating and generally having fun and putting yourself back out there. Keep in mind that Venus is square Pluto which can make egos more apparent at this time.

Although Mercury is trine Saturn which can bring a very fair and humble nature to the communication between you and others. So if you find yourself getting involved in power games, there is a way out if you can handle yourself with integrity and tact.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

With the Moon, Sun and Mars all conjunct in your fifth house of pleasure, you may find yourself feeling more flirty and sexy at this time, which may inspire you to take risks in your love life.

With Venus in Libra being trine Jupiter in Aquarius, you may find yourself taking the initiative, or being bold and making a move on your crush or someone you're interested in romantically.

Going out and simply having fun may be a good way to meet new people at this time, especially with the Moon being trine Uranus which can bring something unexpected to your life that turns out to be a pleasant surprise.

You never know who you might meet or connect with at this time so it may be best to take advantage of this energy, as you may find yourself quite lucky in love.

While this energy is quite conducive for having a good time and letting loose, the potential for tempers to flare or the passion to get out of control is here too with the square between Venus and Pluto. This aspect can create jealousy, possessiveness and obsession if things become too heated, so doing things in moderation may be best.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

During this New Moon your eleventh house of socializing and networking will be highlighted, bringing you many new opportunities for connecting with people in exciting ways. Neptune will be in your fifth house of creativity and joy and this will be opposing the Moon in your eleventh house.

So you may notice that you're more interested in having fun at this time and engaging in activities which are playful and lighthearted. Because this energy is taking pace in your more fun-oriented houses this means that the potential to date or find love is here too.

Although with Venus being in your twelfth house of solitude, you may feel more comfortable staying in or spending time with people you already know and care about. So this Moon may encourage or inspire you to take a risk and put yourself out there a little bit, in order to see who you may encounter or interact with. This energy is ripe for meeting new, exciting people or simply meeting the right people at the right time.

This gregarious and flirtatious vibe won't last forever, so it may be best to take advantage of it while it lasts. Paying attention to your intuition if it tells you to go somewhere may be part of your path to connecting with those people who you may be destined to meet.

Just remember that Venus is still square Pluto, so the potential for struggles with the power dynamics of a relationship is here too. There is a also going to be grand air trine, and this is great for open and honest communication. So it may be best to adopt a perspective of going with the flow, enjoying yourself and being open to whoever comes in, and simply taking it for what it is.

Tara Reynolds is an intuitive empath, tarot reader, astrologer, artist & priestess who discovered her love for spirituality and the spirit world as a small child. She specializes in love, career, spirituality, and past lives readings. For more of her work, visit her website.

